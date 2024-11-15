Each day trip to Johor Bahru warrants a laundry list of things to do. For some it's getting a good massage or stocking up essentials from the pharmacy. And then there are others who cross the causeway just for Oriental Kopi. Come late November however, there will no longer be a need for that.

Earlier this year, Oriental Kopi announced its plans to open eight stores across Singapore within the next few years. Its first Singapore outlet was originally meant to be ready by September this year, but after a two-month delay, it has moved its official opening date to November 27 at Bugis Junction.

So what's so special about Oriental Kopi? Founded in 2021, the coffee chain gained massive popularity in a short period of time and now operates 14 outlets across Malaysia. It attracts long queues for its signature polo buns stuffed with creamy butter slices and condensed milk, as well as freshly baked Portugese egg tarts made with French butter. It also serves a special blend of Hainaese coffee brewed with three types of beans – Arabica, Robusta, and Liberica.

Photo: Oriental Kopi

The brand takes pride in its breakfast toasts as well, which are all cut to a precise thickness of 1.8 centimeters, and come in variations like crunchy peanut butter, egg mayo, curry double lava, and the standard margarine sugar toast. Meanwhile, there are also hearty Nanyang dishes like curry chicken rice and chicken hor fun, as well as Malaysian classics like nasi lemak and mee siam on the menu.

A full menu with prices has yet to be released, but guesses are that all the signature items will be made available in Singapore as well, and hopefully without too much of a price increase. Meanwhile, watch this space for updates and our review of Oriental Kopi once it opens.

Find out more about Oriental Kopi here.

Oriental Kopi will be located at 02.50, Bugis Junction, Singapore 188021.

