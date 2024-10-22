You’ve heard of staycations in industrial container pods and glamping at the zoo, but as far as unique staycations in Singapore go, it doesn’t get any quirkier than staying in a bus. That’s right – hotel resort The Bus Collective has sprung up at Changi Village, comprising a fleet of 20 retired SBS buses that have been given the full Cinderella treatment to become cushy suites. This isn’t just the first bus resort in Singapore – it’s also the first of its kind in the whole of Southeast Asia.

Photograph: The Bus Collective

While the seats, engines, and other bus parts have been gutted out to make space for features like plush bedding and bathrooms complete with rain showers and tubs, a couple of original fixtures like the driver’s seat, steering wheel, and windows remain.

Photograph: The Bus Collective

Each room also has a smart TV and amenities like a hair dryer, clothes hangers, an in-room safe, bath supplies, and an electric kettle. And not to worry about the heat and humidity, ‘cause there’s air-conditioning too.

Photograph: The Bus Collective

As with any good hotel, The Bus Collective is a stone’s throw from places of interest and food options – Changi Chapel & Museum, Changi Village Hawker Centre, and Changi East Boardwalk are a few we can name. There are also a couple of seafood restaurants in the vicinity. And for those who’d like a more guided experience, there’s also the option to join in on tours including a cycling expedition in Pulau Ubin and a foodie trail covering various venues in the east.

Photograph: The Bus Collective

The Bus Collective has suites of various categories, and each one can accommodate up to four adults. Prices start from $252 per room. Find out more and make your booking via The Bus Collective’s website.

