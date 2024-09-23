Forget regular party packs, you can now get your hands on triple XL versions of your favourite snacks at your nearest NTUC FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra outlets. Think comically supersized packets of Lay's chips, Pocky biscuits, Want Want crackers, Oreo cookies, and more.

This is part of NTUC FairPrice Xtra’s China Fair running from now till October 2, spotlighting a range of trending snacks and beverages in China in extra-large sizes.

Giant one-kilogramme versions of Pocky, Want Want, Oreo, Kangshifu braised beef instant noodles, and Lay’s chips will be available across FairPrice Finest and FairPrice Xtra outlets.

There will also be some special Chinese products stocked exclusively at FairPrice Xtra. While some items like the Crazy Tiger Mango fruit drink will be available in one-litre sizes, other snacks like the Skittles Rainbow Yard, Bai Xiang Coriander Noodles, Yummy Hunter King Kam Sausage and more will be sold in regular sizes.

Stay updated on the latest products available at all FairPrice outlets here.

READ MORE:

illumi Singapore: Here are the 9 enchanting themed ‘worlds’ you can immerse yourself in

The homegrown Epigram Books is closing its only physical bookstore, no plans to relocate

Guide to Woodleigh Village Hawker Centre: International cuisines and local hawker heroes