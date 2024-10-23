You know the most wonderful time of the year is near when you start seeing colourful Christmas illuminations along Orchard Road. Get ready to spread the festive cheer because the highly anticipated annual Christmas on A Great Street returns on November 9 with a stunning 14-metre-tall outdoor Christmas tree and several weekends of live performances, pop-ups, attractions, and more.

This year’s Christmas on A Great Street includes the ever-popular Great Christmas Eve Street Party, two Great Christmas Villages, must-see outdoor augmented reality (AR) projections, and countdowns for Christmas and the New Year.

Look forward to two Great Christmas Villages – one at Shaw House Urban Plaza and the other at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza – that will open on November 8 and 10 respectively. The latter will feature an outdoor 14-metre-tall Christmas tree, a photo-worthy centrepiece of the village. Be there at 8pm and 9pm to catch a magical four-minute snowfall show around the tree, running from November 10 to January 1, the last day of the village. You can still soak in the last of the festivities at Shaw House Urban Plaza’s village past Near Year’s as it ends on January 5.



Bring out your inner child this holiday season with plenty of carnival rides and games at both villages, including a Euro swing, ferris wheel, flying Dumbo ride, and carousel. Besides carnival fun, there are also live performances by local buskers and bands on weekends at Ngee Ann City Civic Plaza. Enjoy the festive vibes with a cold one in hand – try the Jingle Ale, an exclusive Orchard Road craft beer made in partnership with local brewer, Asa Brew.



Photograph: ORBA

Countdown to Christmas Day under a medley of festive lights that stretch 400 metres from Ion Orchard to Ngee Ann City – check out the roving mascots, pop-up stalls, food trucks, live DJ performances and other exciting offerings. Paterson Road junction to Bideford Road junction will be closed to vehicular traffic on December 24 from 6pm onwards for the countdown to Christmas Day, which begins at 8pm.



You’ll want to have your phones out to view a special immersive AR projection of golden sparkles, snowflakes and fireworks raining down on the façade of Hilton Singapore Orchard. The 100-metre-tall outdoor visual display can be seen from November 1 to January 1. Making it extra festive is music that will play synchronously from speakers on 44 lamp posts along Orchard Road.



If you can’t wait for the year-end holiday season to kick off, get your fill of tipples at ORBar on A Great Street, a new bar-hopping event that lets you try signature cocktails from four iconic bars at special prices. Just purchase a drink ‘passport’ to redeem two drinks at each bar.



Christmas on A Great Street runs from November 9, 2024 to January 5, 2025. Find out more here.



