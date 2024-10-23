Forget fast food drive-thrus – InterContinental Singapore intends to reinvent the wheel (pun intended) of what luxury means. This Friday, the five-star hotel will unveil its new ‘Champagne Express Lane’, the first champagne drive-thru of its kind in the world.

The new concept is a unique, playful twist on luxury experiences, one where visitors can enjoy “bubbles and fizz” in place of “burgers and fries”. Only world-class champagne and caviar are listed on the drive-thru menu, including extravagant bottles of Adrien Renoir 'Les Annees' Solera Grand Cru, Kaluga Queen Caviar, and the like.

Why a champagne drive-thru of all things? It turns out that the hotel is known to house Singapore’s largest champagne collection, with an impressive variety of vintages. The most expensive bottle on the list is a $3,200 magnum bottle of Dom Pérignon “P2” Brut. Other names that might ring a bell include Charles Heidsieck – the iconic Business Class pour on Singapore Airlines; Dhondt Grellet; Jérôme Blin; Frédéric Savart; and Chartogne-Taillet.

Photograph: InterContinental Singapore

But this unconventional experience won’t be here for long. The Champagne Express Lane will only be here till the end of the year – perfect for last-minute pick-ups for your festive and year-end parties.

For those who want to get nose-deep into champagne appreciation, there’s also the option of witnessing a ceremonial sabrage session every Thursday evening at InterContinental Singapore’s The Lobby Lounge. Sabrage is a method of opening a champagne bottle with a sabre or a long sword, adding a touch of theatre and flair to the experience.

View InterContinental Singapore’s champagne list here.

READ MORE:

Amerigo Vespucci: visit this 93-year-old Italian ship for music, films, and performances

Homm, a popular Thai-style dessert café from Australia, opens in Singapore

You can now have a staycation in a retired SBS bus at The Bus Collective