Two more shows added for 'Paw Patrol Live: The Great Pirate Adventure' in Singapore this December

Looking for a fun and exciting way to entertain your children this holiday season? Look no further as PAW Patrol Live is bringing The Great Pirate Adventure to Singapore from December 12 to 15, at the Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

The story unfolds on Pirate Day in Adventure Bay, where Mayor Goodway is preparing for a grand celebration. However, things take an exciting turn when Ryder and his team of heroic pups must embark on a rescue mission to save Cap’n Turbot from a mysterious cavern. Along the way, the team stumbles upon a pirate treasure map that sets them on an unforgettable journey across land and sea in search of treasure. But the pups must act fast, as they’re not the only ones on the hunt – Mayor Humdinger has his eyes on the prize too.

The show will be filled with lively performances, catchy songs, and plenty of opportunities to cheer for the heroic pups. And due to popular demand, two more shows have been added. Tickets are available now for this limited run and can be purchased here.

