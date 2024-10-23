Daily Beer, South Korea’s largest craft beer and fried chicken chain, made waves when it debuted its first store in Singapore this May. Since then, it’s become a popular spot in the CBD among the post-work crowd, with many returning for its signature crispy fried chicken and craft brews – a combination known as chimaek or ‘chicken and beer’ in Korean. A few months later, the brand also launched a sister concept, Daily Chicken, a family-friendly restaurant specialising in Korean street food.

This month, Daily Beer unveils its second store in the historic Chijmes, much to the delight of fans. The chain has over 370 stores and counting across Korea, with Singapore being the only other country with Daily Beer outlets. The new 52-seater location in Chijmes has a more laidback ambience with courtyards and an alfresco area, compared to its existing busy corner unit in the heart of Telok Ayer.

But more excitingly, the menu sees some new additions, particularly in the booze department. Known for co-producing unique brews with small Korean breweries, Daily Beer introduces new Singapore-exclusive creations which will only be served at the Chijmes store. The award-winning Gijang Sour Weiss ($15) brewed in Busan is one of them. This dry-hopped sour ale boasts a tart and fruity flavour and is great for those who prefer something zesty. There’s also the Modern IPA ($15) with tropical notes of passionfruit, pineapple, citrus, and pine needles.

Photograph: Daily Beer

The locally produced Chijmes Hazy IPA ($15) and Chijme Pale Ale ($14) are other Singapore exclusives that are featured on the new menu. And beer fanatics shouldn’t miss out on the beer flight ($35) either. This is a tasting flight which comes with five 200ml samplers of Daily Beer’s best brews.

The new outlet in Chijmes will also serve the signature Angry Bird chicken (from $32) which comes in four distinct flavours. We recommend getting the half and half ($35) with the original fried chicken and one more flavour of your choice – spicy sauce; sweet garlic soy sauce; or the extra crunchy with corn flakes and sweet and spicy garlic seasoning. Pro-tip: order a side of the original cheese balls. The ones here are reminiscent of those served at BHC, another popular Korean fried chicken chain.

Photograph: Daily Beer

To mark the opening of Daily Beer’s second store in Singapore, guests can enjoy 1-for-1 craft beer with any order of food from October 23 to 30. This promotion is available from opening till 8pm every Monday to Friday.

Find out more about Dailly Beer here.

Daily Beer Chijmes is open from 11.30am to 11pm from Sunday to Thursday, and 11.30am to 12.30am from Friday to Saturday, at 30 Victoria Street, #01-04, Singapore 187996.

