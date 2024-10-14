South Korean composer and pianist Yiruma is set to make his return to Singapore in 2025

Chances are you’ve heard two of South Korean composer and pianist Yiruma’s most iconic pieces: River Flows in You and Kiss the Rain. Why the confidence? Because these tracks are so popular they’ve amassed over 2 billion streams. Now, here’s your chance to enjoy them live as he returns to Singapore on February 15, 2025, at The Star Theatre, following his sold-out show in Singapore just last year.

Yiruma, a renowned South Korean pianist and composer, is celebrated for his emotive piano compositions that meshes classical and contemporary styles. Best known for his iconic pieces like River Flows in You, Kiss the Rain, and May Be, his music has touched millions worldwide – from young to old. Yiruma has also received several accolades, including the Korean Pop Music Award for Best Artist in 2002, recognising his impact in instrumental music. His albums First Love and Destiny of Love have further solidified his global success as he continues to perform in prestigious venues.

Tickets are priced from $138 to $288, and can be purchased via Ticketmaster here.

