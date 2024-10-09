Three Singapore bars make it on The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 extended 51-100 list

It should come as no surprise by now that Singapore is home to some of the world’s best bars. We’ve got a glimmering record securing some top spots in the annual Asia’s 50 Best Bars ranking, not to mention our stellar performance at last year’s World’s 50 Best Bars awards.

Once again, the World’s 50 Best Bars announces its extended 51-100 list ahead of the top 50 countdown, which will take place in Madrid on October 22. Much to our delight, three Singapore bars make it on the extended list, leaving us stoked to see which will place among the first 50 in two weeks’ time.

The three establishments making the list are:

Cat Bite Club at #56

Native at #67

Night Hawk #74

While this number is a slight decrease from last year where we had a total of five bars on the 51-100 list, we’re still the Asian country with the most entries on the extended list.

The spunky agave-based Cat Bite Club is much deserving of a shoutout, having recently also made an impressive debut on Asia’s 50 Best Bars’ 51-100 list at #77 this year. The speakeasy-style bar in Duxton houses Singapore’s largest collection of agave spirits and also recently revamped its menu.

Worth celebrating as well is Native, which climbed 16 spots from last year where it placed at #83 on the list. The Amoy Street hideout is dedicated to showcasing spirits around the region, from Thailand to the Philippines, India, and beyond. Meanwhile, Night Hawk also makes our city proud, placing comfortably at #74 among some of the top establishments in the world. The bar is inspired by the 20th-century Edward Hopper painting of the same name and rocks a 1940s retro metropolitan aesthetic.

Keep your eyes peeled for the announcement on October 22 to find out which bars will come out top in the world, and if Singapore’s Jigger & Pony will retain its spot as the best bar in Singapore. Meanwhile, check out the full 51-100 list below, along with some FAQs:

Where and when will The World’s 50 Best Bars 2024 awards ceremony be held?

The live awards ceremony for The World’s 50 Best Bars will be held in Madrid, Spain, on the evening of October 22 2024, Tuesday.

How to watch The World’s 50 Best Bars 2023 awards ceremony from Singapore?

A global live broadcast will be screened at 12.30am Singapore time on October 23, and you can view it via The World’s 50 Best Bars YouTube channel, or head to the 50 Best Bars Instagram page for live updates.

How does the voting system for The World’s 50 Best Bars work?

The bars have been voted for by a gender-balanced pool of more than 700 drink experts across the world. The panel remains anonymous, and votes are cast confidentially.

