The Phantom of the Opera is coming to Singapore theatres in May 2025

Aside from Singapore's stellar 2024 concert lineup, the theatre scene is certainly holding its own too. We've already seen major productions like Miss Saigon, &Juliet, and Hamilton take the stage. Now, get ready for the next big hit: The Phantom of the Opera, arriving at Sands Theatre at Marina Bay Sands in May 2025. This rendition of The Phantom of the Opera is part of its international tour, which will take the production across Asia throughout 2025.

The Phantom of the Opera, adapted from Gaston Leroux's Le Fantôme de l'Opéra, tells the eerie story of a reclusive, disfigured musical genius living in the catacombs of the Paris Opera House. Obsessed with Christine, a talented young soprano, the Phantom becomes her secret tutor and falls in love with her. However, Christine's heart belongs to Raoul, leading to a dramatic conflict as the Phantom’s obsession turns to jealousy, triggering chaos and tragedy within the opera house.

Photograph: BASE Asia

First premiering in London’s West End on October 9, 1986, The Phantom of the Opera has become one of the most celebrated and long-running productions in theatre history. The Broadway debut followed in January 1988, and by 2006, it had broken records as the longest-running show on Broadway. With over 160 million people experiencing the show across nearly 200 cities worldwide, it continues to be a global phenomenon.

The pre-sale waitlist is now open for those eager to secure their tickets for The Phantom of the Opera before they officially go on sale. Join the waitlist here, by October 9 2024, 11.59pm.

The ticket sales will feature several promotions: starting 10 October 2024 at 10am, UOB cardholders can enjoy a 20 percent discount in a pre-sale collaboration with Klook, lasting until October 20, 2024, 11.59pm. Additionally, from October 11, 2024 at 10am, another 20 percent presale discount will be available for UOB cardholders through Klook, Marina Bay Sands (MBS), and Sistic, also running until October 20, 2024, 11.59pm. Subscribers on the waitlist will receive a 15 percent discount starting from October 11, 2024 at 12pm until October 20, 2024 at 11.59pm. The general ticket sale through Klook, MBS, and Sistic will begin on October 14, 2024 at 10am, followed by a 15 percent discount for UOB cardholders from October 21, 2024, 10am, until the end of the season.

For more information, visit the musical’s official webpage here.

