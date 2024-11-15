‘World’s Greatest Butcher’ Dario Cecchini returns to Singapore for a food truck pop-up and more events this month

Dubbed the World’s Greatest Butcher by the New York Times, Dario Cecchini needs no further introduction. Netflix’s Chef’s Table legend opened Bottega di Carna at Mondrian Singapore Duxton last year, and whenever he’s back in town, we can always expect a line-up of exciting food events – such as this pop-up with Bold x Braised at Maxwell Food Centre that happened in March.

This time, Cecchini is partnering with another local F&B business – Ye Olde Cow (YOC) – for a two-day-only food truck event. From November 21 to 22 from noon to 2pm, the pair will be firing up 35-day dry-aged smashed beef burgers out of YOC’s iconic orange food truck.

Photograph: Ye Olde Cow / Instagram

There are only two food items on the menu – the double patty combination ($15) featuring one patty from Ye Olde Cow’s recipe and one from Cecchini’s. There’s also the Carpaccio di Culo ($12) made from Cecchini’s choice cuts of beef. As for beverages, Ye Olde Cow’s cold-pressed lemonade ($4) and draught Peroni beer ($13) will be available at the pop-up.

Photograph: Bottega di Carna

Want to get up close and personal with the meat maestro? Join Cecchini the next day on November 23 for an exclusive tartare-making workshop and boozy brunch (from $98 per person). From noon to 3pm, Cecchini will personally lead the class, teaching participants how to whip up the perfect beef tartare using premium cuts from Viñals Soler. Later on, indulge in a three-course brunch spread with Bottega di Carna signatures like burrata from Puglia, ribeye steak, tiramisu and more.

Photograph: Bottega di Carna

The last event on Cecchini’s calendar before he heads off is the unveiling of Bottega di Carna’s brand new à-la-carte menu, featuring cuts from Viñals Soler. New additions include the Carpaccio di Culo, beef tartare, and Florentina T Bone Bistecca. Meanwhile, the pasta list will see two more dishes – tortellini with mortadella, prosciutto, pork loin and Parmigiano Regganio; as well as fettuccine with lobster ragu.

The Bottega di Carna x Ye Olde Cow pop-up will take place from noon to 2pm at 80 Nepal Park, Singapore 139409.

Find out more about Bottega di Carna here and Ye Olde Cow here.

