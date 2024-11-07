Street artist Banksy’s exhibition arrives in Singapore this December, showcasing more than 170 artworks

You guys will soon get a rare, up-close look at the iconic works of anonymous street artist Banksy as The Art of Banksy: Without Limits exhibition lands in Singapore for the first time this December at 25 Scotts Road. Presented by Muse Marketing & Entertainment and Fever, this global sensation has captivated over 2.1 million visitors across Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and the United States.

Photograph: Fever

For those who aren’t familiar, Banksy is the elusive street artist best known for turning graffiti into social commentary. Most recognisable for his stencilled works that surface in unexpected places, he tackles big issues – war, capitalism, politics – with a mischievous touch. Some of Banksy’s most famous works includeGirl with Balloon, a poignant piece showing a young girl letting go of a red heart-shaped balloon, often interpreted as a symbol of hope, love, or loss. Flower Thrower, another iconic image, depicts a masked protester hurling a bouquet of flowers instead of a weapon – capturing the power of peaceful rebellion.

Photograph: Fever

Spanning 1,200 sqm, the Singapore exhibition will feature more than 170 of Banksy's artworks, including originals, lithographs, sculptures, video mapping installations, and immersive experiences like the ‘infinity room’ addressing political themes. Fans can also expect highlights such as pieces from Banksy’s famed ‘Dismaland’ pop-up and a replica of the Walled Off Hotel lobby, inspired by his 2017 project critiquing the Israeli-Palestine conflict.

Photograph: Fever

Don’t miss the section dedicated to Banksy's activism and a T-shirt spray-painting station allowing visitors to engage with the spirit of Banksy's art. Tickets are available starting November 13, with exclusive pre-sale access for those who sign up for the waitlisthere.

Photograph: Fever

