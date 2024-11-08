Singapore’s largest outdoor dog playground is now at Seletar Aerospace Park

It’s a good time to be a pet pawrent. If you’ve already added Singapore’s largest indoor dog pool to your list of places to bring your fur kid, make sure to add Singapore’s largest outdoor dog playground to it as well.

Photograph: JTC

Paws & Play is the ultimate dog-friendly destination to be at this holiday. Your pup gets to roam free across 2000 square metres at The Oval in Seletar Aerospace Park, featuring larger-than-life, Instagram-worthy installations like an enormous dog bowl, a giant doghouse, and towering four-meter-high mushrooms – perfect for curious fur kids and humans to explore together. Entry to the park is free and the playground will be on-site from now to December 29, 2024.



Thrilling adventures aside, you’ll also want to unwind at pet-friendly restaurants within the park, like The Summerhouse and Chow Cute Café, or lounge on The Oval’s lawn picnic-style with bites from Chingu and Brewerkz. For an experience like no other, look to Nomads, a camping-themed café – its cosy tents and tarps set up on the lawn will give you and your pup a fun glamping-inspired retreat as you chow down on yummy Western fare. If you’re stopping by on the weekends, Martina's Kitchen will be handing out treats like homemade ice cream and kacang putih, in celebration of their new outlet at the park.



But that’s not all – visit on December 15 to catch a festive market hosted by The Summerhouse where you can shop for all your last-minute gifts, from toys and handmade jewellery to pet treats and accessories. There’s no better time to raise awareness about animal welfare so The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) will be doing just that – you’ll be glad to know that all proceeds from merchandise sold will be used to support animal care initiatives in the community.



