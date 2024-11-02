Taste over 170 wines and join wine masterclasses at Wine Connection’s annual tasting fair

In less than three weeks, Wine Connection – the largest wine retail chain in Southeast Asia with over 82 outlets – will be bringing back its annual wine-tasting fair to Singapore. The two-day event will take place on November 23 and 24 at Wine Connection Bistro at Robertson Walk.

As part of the fair, wine lovers will be able to sample over 170 labels of wine, 40 of which are exclusive sneak peeks of Wine Connection’s upcoming 2025 collection before they hit the stores next year. These bottles have been carefully shortlisted with stringent criteria over a six-month period, and hail from 10 countries around the world. Among the new wineries in the line-up are New Zealand’s Mission Estate Winery from the Hawke Bay region, as well Paul Mas from the Languedoc region of Southern France.

At the event, participants will also get to interact with 30 winemakers and estate representatives and have all their questions answered. Whether you’re a budding wine enthusiast or a seasoned connoisseur, you’ll get to hear all about old and new world wines, taste new grape varietals, and perhaps even discover your new favourite label.

Photograph: Wine Connection

Looking to delve deeper into the world of wine? Join a masterclass (from $80) based on your interest. There are special sessions hosted by industry experts like Ben Cane who’ll be sharing on Great Southern Riselings; Larry Cherubino on Australia’s largest wine region – the Frankland River area, and many more.

Tickets for Wine Connection’s annual tasting are priced at $49.90 per person. Three slots will run over the two days – 1pm to 4pm and 6pm to 9pm on November 23, and 2pm to 6pm on November 24. Find out more and get your tickets here.

