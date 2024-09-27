Winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 6 Bianca Del Rio is bringing her ‘Dead Inside’ Tour to Singapore

‘Queen of Mean’, better known as Bianca Del Rio is coming to town. The winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Season six has announced her Dead Inside Tour that will make a pit stop in Singapore on January 19, 2025 at the UCC Ho Bee Auditorium.

Prepare for an ab workout from non-stop laughter as she roasts celebrities, tackles politics, and playfully teases fans – nothing is off-limits with her sharp comedy. With fresh, boundary-pushing material, you're in for a night of endless laughs!

“I’m coming out of my crypt to remind everyone I’m still DEAD INSIDE! If you love irreverent humour, sparkly costumes, and aren’t easily offended – this show is for you,” Bianca teases.

Pre-sale tickets for LA Comedy Live members will be available from October 4, 2024, at 12pm until October 7, 2024, at 11.59am. Members enjoy an exclusive $10 discount on standard tickets during the pre-sale period. Public sales begin on October 7, 2024, at 12pm, and prices start from $78.

For more information on the show and ticketing, visit here.

