Orchard is officially Singapore’s coolest neighbourhood in 2024 – here’s why

You’ve hung out there countless times as a teen – perhaps even had your first date there – and probably still pop by every so often. The Orchard stretch right smack in Singapore’s central area has always been a go-to place to gather. Being in an era of e-commerce hasn’t quelled its lively spirit either – there are always eager locals and tourists alike flocking over to its newest food joint, brand opening, or pop-up. Which just goes to prove: Orchard successfully withstands the test of time.

Recently, the area has gotten quite a bit of a refresh, making it so much more than just a shopping belt – and us folks at Time Out daresay it’s Singapore’s coolest haunt of the moment as part of our coolest neighbourhoods in the world ranking for 2024.

Singapore ranks at 38th place among a global list, where France’s Notre-Dame-du-Mont takes the top spot followed by Mers Sultan in Morocco. Pererenan in Bali, Indonesia, snags the crown for the coolest neighbourhood in Asia, and third coolest in the world. Other Asian cities in the spotlight include Seongsu-dong (#4) in Seoul, South Korea; Gakugeidaigaku in Tokyo, Japan (#15); and Ekkamai (#27) in Bangkok, Thailand. Singapore ranks seventh among its neighbours in the region.

So, what’s great about Orchard? Those who’ve only skimmed the surface mainly know it for its cluster of sleek malls, but a slew of recent openings are drawing in the young hip crowd. For one, you probably never imagined being able to ski and snowboard in Singapore, but you’ll be able to do just that – along with surfing and skateboarding – at state-of-the-art adventure complex Trifecta, which also hosts music get-togethers from time to time.

Orchard is also home to the largest Nike store in Asia, a three-storey standalone outlet. Other new spots to check out include the biggest Pop Mart store in the country; Japan’s famous Kumachan Onsen hotpot restaurant featuring adorable melting ‘bears’; and The Laboratory, a spacious DIY keyboard customisation store.

You’re never short on dining options in this area, but foodies should make a beeline for Taste Orchard, a new food-centric mall that just opened its doors this year (check out our reel on eight food highlights at Taste Orchard). If you’re thinking a little fancier, indulge in choice cuts and Michelin-starred NYC restaurant Cote Korean Steakhouse. For brunch, Australian-style café Surrey Hills Grocer with its floor-to-ceiling windows is a great choice.

Singaporeans are big on staycations so it’s just as well that a bunch of swanky new hotels have made their home in Orchard recently – this includes names like The Singapore Edition, Artyzen, Pullman Orchard, Pan Pacific Orchard, COMO Orchard, and the recently revamped Grand Hyatt.

This may be unexpected, but Orchard is also home to a couple of arts venues. Get crafty with pottery workshops at Taoz Ceramics Studio, browse ION Art Gallery which spotlights Asian artists, or check out Loy Contemporary Art Gallery that's hidden in plain sight along the quieter Tanglin side.

Of course, we can’t forget those endearing ice cream cart ‘uncles’ who serve our favourite traditional potong ice cream sandwiches along the streets – a taste of nostalgia that helps beat the heat.

The fun continues into the night with street busking performances and monthly pop-up market Night At Orchard, which just got reintroduced this year after a four-year hiatus. This mega bazaar with a special focus on local brands happens on the last weekend of every month, with each edition sporting a different theme. And if you’re looking to revel into the wee hours, pop by the charming Peranakan shophouses-turned-drinking-nooks along Emerald Hill, or party it up at new sci-fi themed club ARK11.

We hear that there are further plans to spruce up Orchard in 2025 – starting with a clean revamp on the infamous Orchard Towers – so there’s plenty more to look forward to.

Coolest neighbourhoods in Asia in 2024:

Pererenan in Bali, Indonesia Seongsu-dong in Seoul, South Korea Gakugeidaigaku in Tokyo, Japan Thao Dien in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam, Ekkamai in Bangkok, Thailand Kowloon City in Hong Kong Orchard in Singapore





