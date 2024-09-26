Subscribe
Shake Shack and Michelin-selected zi char restaurant Keng Eng Kee to launch a special menu together

Think burgers with fillings like coffee pork ribs and white pepper crab

Adira Chow
Adira Chow
Shake Shack Singapore, Keng Eng Kee Seafood
Photograph: Shake Shack Singapore / Instagram, Keng Eng Kee Seafood / Facebook
On October 17, beloved burger brand Shake Shack and the popular Keng Eng Kee Seafood will collaborate to launch a series of zi char-inspired menu items. These will be available at all Shake Shack locations islandwide.

This is not the first time that Shake Shack will partner with a local brand. In 2022, the fast food chain and the Michelin-starred Peranakan restaurant Candlenut teamed up to offer a special Buah Keluak burger and curry fries, albeit for a one-day-only pop-up

Michelin-selected Keng Eng Kee also dabbled in burgers back in 2019, with the opening of its offshoot burger joint Wok In Burger. The store, which used to serve up zi char-style burgers with chilli crab and salted egg yolk pork patties has since closed.

Wok In Burger
Photograph: Wok In Burger / Facebook

This year, guests can expect two main offerings at Shake Shack and Keng Eng Kee’s collaboration: the white pepper beef burger ($11.80) and the coffee-glazed chicken burger ($11.80). Both items are inspired by the restaurant’s famous white pepper crab and coffee pork ribs respectively. 

On top of that, snacks like the coffee-glazed chicken bites ($9.10) and white pepper fries ($6.80) will also be available. The fries, in particular, will feature Shake Shack’s iconic crinkle-cut fries doused with Keng Eng Kee’s house white pepper sauce and topped with spring onions. 

As part of the collaboration, Shake Shack’s signature drinks will also be spruced up with local flavours. The classic lemonade and milkshake series will see new additions – the Buah Long Long lemonade ($5.70), and the bandung shake ($9.50).

