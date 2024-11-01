Yuewen Music Festival is coming to Singapore this December, lineup includes K-pop group Itzy and Daesung of Bigbang

Here’s an epic close to 2024 – Yuewen Music Festival is coming to Singapore for the very first time, set to take place on December 28, 29, and 31 at Sentosa. The exciting lineup features artists from China, Singapore, the Netherlands, South Korea, Japan and Thailand, spanning across a mix of genres from pop and hip-hop, to EDM.

This festival is more than just music; attendees can look forward to an immersive experience filled with stunning art installations and a vibrant entertainment market that will keep you engaged and delighted throughout the festival. If you’re joining on December 31, prepare for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration, with breathtaking fireworks and a mesmerising drone show to ring in the new year.

Day one brings incredible performances from the likes of Billkin, Itzy, Kiss Of Life, LaLa Hsu, Maggie Jiang, Olivia Marsh, Pp Krit, Red Velvet’s Irene & Seulgi, and Tech'1. Day two promises more exciting shows with Daesung, Gali, Kino, Masiwei, Mika Nakashima, Reiko, Win Metawin & Nanon, and Wooseok taking the stage. Adding to the anticipation, a surprise headliner for day two will be revealed soon, so stay tuned!

Finally, the New Year’s Eve Countdown on December 31 will see Afrojack, Akini Jing, Cuebrick, Don Diablo, Julian Jordan, Lucas & Steve, and Wukong closing out the festival with electrifying performances.

Tickets start at $228 for a one-day pass, with premium options available for those seeking an elevated experience, including a dedicated standing zone, resting area, and exclusive Yuewen merchandise. The two-day pass is priced at $410 (standard) and $716 (premium), while the 3-day pass is available at $581 (standard) and $1,014 (premium). All ticket holders will receive a complimentary drink to kick off the festivities.

