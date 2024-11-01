Singaporeans just can't get enough of Korean food, and this year alone we've seen popular brands like Cote, Daily Beer , and Seoul Noodle Shop take off right upon launching. Hansik Dining is another Korean restaurant that is set to open its doors on November 11. The first of its kind in Singapore, the joint will bring together six Korean F&B brands in a two-storey, 24-hour destination along Tras Street. That's your late-night gukbap or fried chicken cravings settled.

Hansik Dining will house four Korean restaurants and two bars, three of which have been around for a while, and three of which are new to the fold. Familiar names include Go Gi Jip, a household Korean barbecue spot along Tanjong Pagar; Kko Kko Na Ra, one of the pioneers of Korean fried chicken in Singapore; as well as My Patio, a Korean craft beer bar.

Photo: Hansik Dining

Get excited about new concepts like Halmae Gukbab. It specializes in a type of Korean rice soup, made popular recently by joints like Um Yong Baek and the like. Halmae Gukbab dishes out the classic dwaeji (pork) gukbap ($25), simmered in a large Gamasot (traditional Korean cooking pot) for 24-hours to achieve a deep and rich flavour. A more special offering on its menu is the siraegi gukbap ($25). If the name sounds familiar, siraegi or dried radish greens is the ingredient that chefs Jung Ji Sun and the Goddess of Chinese Cuisine faced off with in Netflix's Culinary Class Wars.

Photograph: Halmae Gukbab | siraegi gukbab

Hanyang Bulgogi is another new concept that will be part of Hansik Dining. It serves a time-honored dish tracing back to the Joseon era – bulgogi jungol ($65). Expect a bubbling hot pot combining marinated beef slices, fresh vegetables and glass noodles in a nourishing, clean broth. There's also Chung Sa Cho Rong, a traditional Korean bar – said to complement the modern craft beer menu of My Patio.

Photograph: Hanyang Bulgogi | Bulgogi jungol

While the first floor of the restaurant will operate around the clock, the second-floor space will close at 2am. Those part of the supper club need not worry though, because there are ample seatings on the first floor – 118 to be exact. Those looking to dine in larger groups can also book one of the six private rooms located on Level 1.

Hansik Dining will open on November 11 at 33 Tras Street, Singapore 078973. Find out more about Hansik Dining here .

