Dirty Supper
The best hidden food gems in Tiong Bahru

Just when you thought there was nothing left to discover in this neighbourhood

Written by Cheryl Sekkappan & Pailin Boonlong
Written by: Adira Chow
Record stores, hip cafés and heritage eats – Tiong Bahru has got it all. This neighbourhood has put itself on the map in recent years with its eclectic mix of things to see, do and eat for young and old alike. You would think that there would be nothing left to discover in Tiong Bahru, but there are still underrated haunts and hidden gems that haven't gotten the same hype as favourites like Tiong Bahru Bakery, Plain Vanilla or Tiong Bahru Market. So, here are some lesser-known places to whet your appetite. 


Where to eat in Tiong Bahru

1. Fiasco by Juice

  • Contemporary European
  • Tiong Bahru
The cosy restaurant and wine joint is the latest addition to the hood, and while it remains relatively undiscovered, it has become a new favourite haunt among those living in the area. Grab coffee and get some work done from 9am to 4pm, fuel up with a scrumptious lunch of signature sandwiches from 11am to 3pm, or wait till nightfall, where the curtains are drawn and the space transforms into a romantic living room perfect for dinner and deep conversations. 

TRY The smoked beef tartare ($12) atop of rosti; the dry-aged Japanese snapper in mandarin kosho Beurre Blanc sauce ($45); and if it's on the daily specials, the fried chicken burger ($20). There are also daily rotating wine picks typically consisting of a red, a white, and an orange.

2. Dirty Supper

  • Grills
  • Tiong Bahru
Taking over where Bincho at Hua Bee used to be, Dirty Supper adopts a similar concept, sharing the space with the bak chor mee stall which opens in the day, and then taking over from 3pm till late to serve seasonal small plates. The joint champions nose-to-tail dining, combining chef-owner Peter Smit's specialty in whole animal cooking and his love for the grill. Daily specials are scribbled on a blackboard, and can feature anything from a whole roast duck head, to duck heart sausages and squid 'noodles'.

TRY Because of Smit's emphasis on using seasonal ingredients, you're never returning to the exact same menu here. But that's the fun of it. Have a look at the specials board or ask for recommendations. The experience is entirely customisable depending on how adventurous you are with food. But no matter what you get, make sure you place an order for the BBQ curried cabbage ($12).

3. Havelock Road Cooked Food Centre

  • Hawker
  • Tiong Bahru
Photograph: CK C / Google

Many would recognise Havelock Road Cooked Food Centre by its unique L-shaped structure, and it is one of the remaining hawker centres in Singapore to sport this distinct kind of layout. The food centre has seen the Tiong Bahru and Havelock area through decades of development, and despite only housing a modest number of stalls, many of them have a prominent fan base, with customers flocking down from across the island for a taste of nostalgia. 

TRY For first-time visitors, you'll want to try the iconic kway chap from Covent Garden Kway Chap (from $3.50), fried kway teow from Meng Kee ($4), handmade fishball noodles from Khin Kee (from $4), and end your meal with tutu kueh from Du Du's ($3 for five pieces). And if you happen to visit around the evening, Siam Square Mookata serves up fresh and affordable mookata from 4pm till 11pm daily. 

4. Micro Bakery

  • Cafés
  • Raffles Place
Photograph: Micro Bakery / Facebook

Micro Bakery is a familiar name in our café scene, but not many know that it has an outlet in the Tiong Bahru neighbourhood. The joint took over the space where the iconic Forty Hands used to occupy, but it's managed to hold its own so far with its fresh bakes and coffee. In fact, it attracts quite a crowd on weekends, with many regulars loving the relaxing courtyard space that's flooded with natural light in the day.

TRY The tomato tartine ($17) is a popular option for good reason, featuring delightfully sweet cherry tomatoes and basil over a light ricotta spread on sourdough. For something heftier, go for the grilled four cheese sandwich ($16) which sees raclette, mozzarella, ricotta, and cheddar jam packed in a sandwich with sauerkraut, and served with a tangy tomato jam on the side to cut through the richness. There's also the option to customise your own bread and butter plate (from $8) with the usual brunch fixings of scrambled egg, avo, and the like.

5. Tian Tian Seafood Restaurant

Photograph: Tom Tom / Google

As commonplace as zi char restaurants are, good ones are a diamond in the rough. At Tian Tian though, they cook up a range of classic cooked-to-order dishes like har cheong gai (shrimp paste chicken) and even fried frogs. But as a seafood restaurant, its strength obviously lies in fresh seafood, of which it has a wide range — from pomfret and turbot, to more exotic catches like geoduck and Alaskan king crab (seasonal prices). The restaurant also opens till 3am so that's your midnight cravings settled. Though be warned that eating here can be quite a sweaty affair. 

TRY The fresh fish head steamboat (from $25) is a must-try, and you can choose between Song fish, grouper, red grouper or pomfret, then add on your favourite ingredients on the side. The bamboo clams are popular too — there's no vermicelli in these, just plain ol' chunks of clam topped with a heap of minced garlic. We also hear the drunken prawns ($7 per 100 grams) here are meant to be some of the freshest around.

6. Canjob Taproom

  • Craft beer pubs
  • Tiong Bahru
Photograph: Canjob Taproom

Quench your thirst at Canjob Taproom, a small, homely bar situated on the first floor of Link Hotel. This joint has a rotating menu of six craft beers on tap, four cocktails, as well as a boutique selection of gin and tonics to satisfy most alcohol lovers out there. And if you prefer to pop one off while streaming a series from the comforts of your home, you can always make a beeline for the liquor store to bring back craft beer, cider, sake or any other drink of choice. 

TRY Line your stomach with Canjob Taproom's specialty bratwurst hotdogs, spicy or mild ($9.50). But you're really here for the beer and the selection changes all the time – so speak to the bartenders to get recommendations or try your luck!

7. Leung Sang Hong Kong Pastries

  • Snack bars
  • Tiong Bahru
Photograph: @leungsang.pastries/Instagram

Leung Sang Hong Kong Pastries' story began almost 40 years ago. Back then, Chef Chik Sang was an apprentice chef in Hong Kong, where he honed his craft in dim sum. Since then, he's refined his baking technique and brought it over to Singapore, where he now runs a chain of Leung Sang Hong Kong Pastries outlets – the oldest being the one in Tiong Bahru, and the most modern a flagship in Bugis. 

TRY Its claim to fame is the flaky egg tart ($2.20), so give that a shot. We also enjoy Leung Sang's polo buns and Western egg tarts ($2.20). 

8. Kampong Chicken Eating House

Photograph: Ozzy Yan / Google

It’s not just your typical plate of Hainanese chicken rice over at Kampong Chicken Eating House. While the chicken is still cooked perfectly till succulent, it's important to note that kampong chicken is typically less fatty and a healthier choice for those with high cholesterol. Before it caught on with organic butchers, kampong chicken was essentially the original free-range chicken with sweeter and leaner meat with a firmer bite.

TRY What else, but the chicken rice (from $5.30)? If in a larger group, we recommend getting the whole chicken ($28) to share. They do the rice very well too, so all you need is a light drizzle of dark sauce and some ginger chilli.

9. House of Peranakan Petit

  • Tiong Bahru
Photograph: House of Peranakan Petit / Instagram

Craving for some Peranakan cuisine? Visit House of Peranakan Petit, a quaint and cosy restaurant tucked away on Eng Hoon Street. This hidden gem offers traditional Peranakan food from secret home recipes passed down to its fourth-generation Baba chef-owner, Bob Seah. Housed in a 30-seater restaurant with traditional fixings in a modern, pastel-toned room, House of Peranakan Petit is frequently booked out – so do make your reseravations ahead. 

TRY Cuisine staples like ayam buah keluak ($18) and vegetable Nyonya chap chye stew ($10) are a must-try. If you're feeling adventurous, go for Seah's innovations like crayfish Nyonya mee ($18) or the signature Bob's braised pork bun ($10 for two). 

10. Torio Japanese Restaurant

  • Pan-Asian
  • Tiong Bahru
  • price 1 of 4
Photograph: Torio Japanese Restaurant / Facebook

Omakase meals are always a hit in Singapore, and Torio Japanese Restaurant at Tiong Bahru’s Link Hotel is no different. It is one of the more affordable omakase lineups out there though, starting from just $98. You’ll get a full-fledged meal ranging from three kinds of appetisers to an array of skillfully-prepared sushi. If looking for a reliable Japanese haunt for lunch, Torio also offers appetising donburi, from chirashi ($58) to Toro, Uni & Ikura ($68). 

TRY The Gyuniku (beef) course ($68) that’s only available for dinner – they do a solid foie gras chawanmushi and teriyaki beef rice bowl. 

