The best hidden food gems in Tiong Bahru

The cosy restaurant and wine joint is the latest addition to the hood, and while it remains relatively undiscovered, it has become a new favourite haunt among those living in the area. Grab coffee and get some work done from 9am to 4pm, fuel up with a scrumptious lunch of signature sandwiches from 11am to 3pm, or wait till nightfall, where the curtains are drawn and the space transforms into a romantic living room perfect for dinner and deep conversations.

TRY The smoked beef tartare ($12) atop of rosti; the dry-aged Japanese snapper in mandarin kosho Beurre Blanc sauce ($45); and if it's on the daily specials, the fried chicken burger ($20). There are also daily rotating wine picks typically consisting of a red, a white, and an orange.