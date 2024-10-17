Subscribe
CHIJMES Singapore
Photograph: CHIJMES
Once a convent school, the CHIJMES has since transformed into a sophisticated lifestyle enclave brimming with bars, restaurants and cafés. Some of these inlude sustainable bar Analogue; popular Korean fried chicken chain Daily Beer; craft burger joint Honbo; and fine-dining restaurant Whitegrass which holds one Michelin star to its name. The grand CHIJMES Hall nuilfinh is probably the closest thing you'd find to a castle in Singapore, so it's no surprise that it's a highly sought-after wedding venue and photo backdrop for lovebirds. 

Address
30 Victoria St
Singapore
187996
