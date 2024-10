Little India is most abuzz with activity in the weeks leading up to Deepavali, and the fanfare usually starts with the annual light-up stretching across its streets. 2024's light-up already started on September 14, and will run all the way until October 31.

Don't miss out on the Deepavali Open House at the Indian Heritage Centre, which has a carnival-like atmosphere with free henna, craft activities, fortune readings by a parrot, and a foodie marketplace.

There's also a Celebrate Deepavali event at Kallang Wave Mall's outdoor lawn with Bollywood-inspired dance workouts, rangoli sand art, and kid-friendly activities.

That said, you don’t have to travel far just to immerse yourself in the festive vibes. Various neighbourhoods across the island will also have their own Deepavali celebrations with performances, rangoli workshops, and other cultural activities organised by Community Clubs (CCs).