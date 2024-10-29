The best Indian restaurants in Singapore

Step into this sleek, industrial-chic space to experience what a hot take on Indian cooking tastes like. The best seats in the house are those at the counter, right in front of the flickering red embers from the Yarra woodfire. And fanning the flames in the kitchen is three-Michelin-starred chef Tristin Farmer. A tandoor oven is used to give an alluring char to the dishes. It’s also here where the joint’s iconic Kulchette or flatbreads are fired up. The Kulchette is a Revolver invention, inspired by the traditional Indian kulcha, the classic Turkish pide, and even the Napoli pizza.

TRY The modest Discovery lunch ($99) is more than enough to satiate. It sees reimagined palak paneer, uber-tender black cod, the iconic Kulchette with comté cheese and pulled pork, and more. If you're looking for a more luxurious experience, the eight-course dinner menu ($229) takes you through the restaurant’s flame-kissed star dishes.