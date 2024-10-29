Subscribe
The best Indian restaurants in Singapore

Spice it up with the island’s best curries, biryanis, chicken tikkas and thosai

Written by Fabian Loo & Dawson Tan
Written by: Adira Chow
One thing to love about Singapore’s vibrant mix of cultures is the variety of cuisines that come along with it. And Indian cuisine – a core pillar of our culinary tapestry – sits high on our list of favourites. From North Indian grub to authentic Bengali dishes, we just can’t get enough of the array of curries, chapati, chaats and more that’s readily available across the island. And so we’ve scoured the city to bring you a delicious roundup of the best Indian eateries in town. Spice up your life and eat your way through these Indian restaurants in Singapore.

Top 20 Indian restaurants in Singapore

1. Revolver

  • Tanjong Pagar
Revolver
Revolver
Photograph: Revolver

Step into this sleek, industrial-chic space to experience what a hot take on Indian cooking tastes like. The best seats in the house are those at the counter, right in front of the flickering red embers from the Yarra woodfire. And fanning the flames in the kitchen is three-Michelin-starred chef Tristin Farmer. A tandoor oven is used to give an alluring char to the dishes. It’s also here where the joint’s iconic Kulchette or flatbreads are fired up. The Kulchette is a Revolver invention, inspired by the traditional Indian kulcha, the classic Turkish pide, and even the Napoli pizza.

TRY The modest Discovery lunch ($99) is more than enough to satiate. It sees reimagined palak paneer, uber-tender black cod,  the iconic Kulchette with comté cheese and pulled pork, and more. If you're looking for a more luxurious experience, the eight-course dinner menu ($229) takes you through the restaurant’s flame-kissed star dishes.

2. SanSara

  • Indian
  • Raffles Place
SanSara
SanSara
Photograph: SanSara

As one of the few Indian restaurants in Singapore with a focus on Awadhi cuisine, this elegant establishment at the Grand Copthorne Waterfront Hotel Singapore offers a dining experience like no other. Guided by the expertise of Master Chef Pannalal Nath, SanSara takes you on a culinary journey with its thematic set menus, showcasing exquisite North Indian cuisine made with fresh ingredients and rich traditions. Seasonal menus like Lucknowi and Punjabi highlight regional favourites, while Diwali adds a festive touch to your feast. For a spirited twist, sip on creative cocktails like Old Mumbai, Nimbu Panni, and Bolly’s Sour from the newly launched Whisky Bar. Paired with stunning views of the Singapore River, dining at SanSara is truly a feast for all the senses.

TRY: Whet your appetite with signature dishes such as shahi gosht biryani, featuring tender lamb marinated to perfection in a blend of spices and layered with saffron-infused rice. For a vegetarian option, try kumbh ki galouti, where mushrooms are shaped into velvety, aromatic patties that melt in your mouth. Quote 'TO2425' to get 20 percent off the à la carte food menu. Terms and conditions apply.

Reserve a table here.

3. Nalan Restaurant

  • City Hall
Nalan Restaurant
Nalan Restaurant
Photograph: Nalan Restaurant

Nalan Restaurant offers a dining experience fit for royalty, honouring the legendary Indian chef and king, Nalan. The restaurant's menu boasts a rich array of vegetarian dishes that are both delicious and nourishing. Each dish is meticulously prepared to order using only the finest ingredients, ensuring the authenticity and depth of every recipe. From North Indian paneer curries such as butter masala and palak paneer lasooni to South Indian specialties like masala thosai, every bite is a journey across the subcontinent.

TRY the classic dal makhani, a velvety blend of lentils simmered in a buttery tomato sauce. And for a sweet finish, treat yourself to gulab jamun – deep-fried milk dumplings soaked in rose and cardamom-flavoured syrup.

4. Masalaa Bar

  • Indian
  • Bedok
Masalaa Bar
Masalaa Bar
Photograph: Dawson Tan

The brainchild of former one-Michelin star The Song of India is none other than chef Milind Sovani. Now, he drops the white tablecloths for a funky casual restaurant along East Coast Road and brings with him an eclectic range of unpretentious elevated street food from regions like Mumbai, New Delhi, and Maharashtra. Great for large groups as the vibrant space and large serving formats encourage convivial dining. We reckon a lip-smacking evening awaits you. Though it is wise to make a reservation before heading down as the space gets packed after 8pm.

TRY Wok-sized Monster Papad to kickstart the appetizing meal if you're down for some fun. For mains, there's the succulent tandoor charred chicken Zafrani Murg Malai Tikki and Nehari Ghosht Korma — a moreish Persian-inspired Mughlai winter lamb shank.

5. Shahi Maharani

  • Indian
  • City Hall
Shahi Maharani
Shahi Maharani
Photograph: Shahi Maharani Restaurant

If walls could talk, Shahi Maharani would tell tales of kings, queens, and feasts fit for a royal court. Shahi Maharani Restaurant in Raffles City is Indian dining dialled up to eleven – think ornate wooden doors, plush burgundy accents, artwork flown in from Rajasthan, and a live classical band to set the mood. Its buffet menu is a love letter to India’s most beloved flavours, from the rich butter chicken and creamy palak paneer to the succulent tandoor lamb chops. Pair it all with cocktails infused with aromatic spices, and you’ve got an experience that’s anything but ordinary. Whether you’re grabbing the one-for-one weekday buffet deal or celebrating in their luxe private room, Shahi Maharani will leave you feeling royally spoiled.

TRY the tandoori milawat ($48) for a sizzling assortment of grilled meats including chicken tikka, fish tikka, lahsuni jheenga, and seekh kebab.

6. Yantra

  • Eating
Yantra
Yantra
Photograph: Yantra/Justin Ong

Shedding its former skin of serving butter chicken and tikka masalas all around with a facelift, this Tanglin Mall restaurant showcases time-honoured recipes and places them on a pedestal, taking your tastebuds on a rich gastronomic journey around India. Expect food from grandmothers’ kitchens to royal kitchens served in vegetarian and non-vegetarian options in both small and large plate formats.

TRY Nizam's Kathi kebabs ($32) – one of Calcutta's street food icons – to start. The rich Tibetian-inspired chilli cheese soup – Ema Datshi featuring Amul cheese. For mains, go for the hearty and peppery Sutta Gosht ($48) featuring slow-cooked mutton and black cumin.

7. Firangi Superstar

  • Tanjong Pagar
Firangi Superstar
Firangi Superstar
Photograph: Firangi Superstar

A cinematic restaurant described as a “love letter” to India, expect dazzling reinterpretations of traditional Indian cuisine, where recipes are tweaked and tinkered so everything tastes new again. Even the interior is downright swoon-worthy, complete with four thematic spaces dressed like movie sets. 

TRY Shatteringly crispy prata that comes presented in the shape of a waffle, topped with spice-scented fried chicken and a drizzle of butter chicken sauce. Another of its signature dishes is 'This is Also not Aloo Gobi' — transforming the traditional potato and cauliflower dish into a modern rendition with cauliflower couscous and spiced potato cubes.

8. MTR Singapore

  • Indian
  • Kallang
MTR Singapore
MTR Singapore
Photograph: MTR

The Singapore outpost of Bangalore institution Mavalli Tiffin Room (MTR) serves arguably some of the best thosai on the island. For starters, it's the Karnataka-style thosai of fermented rice and black lentils griddle is cooked to perfection. For the uninitiated, Karnataka is a southern state in India. The thosai at MTR are made from a 60-year-old recipe that requires no modification. Hearty, moreish, and sinfully ghee-laced, every piping hot sheet is served with sambhar and chutney. 

TRY The plain thosai ($6) or the masala thosai ($7) for an added kick of spice. There's also the bisibele bhath ($6), a rice dish made with lentils, assorted vegetables, nutmeg, curry leaves, tamarind pulp, and served with raitha (yogurt salad). Wash it down with MTR's signature filter coffee ($3). It's done the traditional South Indian way, mixing boiled and frothed milk with concentrated coffee liquor in an Indian coffee filter.

9. Shikar

  • Indian
  • Tanjong Pagar
Shikar
Shikar
Photograph: Shikar

Shikar is inspired by the grand old feasts of Indian Royals where members of high society socialised, ate and drank. Interior-wise, the luxurious dining room is adorned with wall murals and beautifully upholstered chairs. The menu at Shikar explores progressive ideas in Indian cuisine while maintaining traditional integrity. Chef Jolly reinterprets nostalgic Indian dishes with an openness toward global techniques and influences.

TRY Expect dishes that reflect exactly that like seekh (a kebab made from ground meat) – but with duck meat ($47), biryani with Australian lamb saddle and shoulder ($57), and the house signature pistachio rose kulfi ($21). There are also a variety of vegetarian options that include paneer ($37), tender stemmed broccoli ($35), and crushed corn and fenugreek skewers ($33).

10. Annalakshmi

  • Vegetarian
  • Raffles Place
Annalakshmi
Annalakshmi
Photograph: Annalakshmi

Among Singapore’s more unique dining experiences, Annalakshmi is an all-you-can-eat vegetarian joint, for whatever you wish to pay. Its Downtown Gallery outlet serves a spread of home-style cuisine and is completely volunteer-run. Stuff yourself with servings of biryani, poori, appam, vegetable stew, potato palya (dry, spiced potatoes) and cauliflower curry among a slew of other North and South Indian home-cooked dishes. 

TRY Everything! Because the spread is different each time you visit.

11. Thevar

  • Indian
  • Chinatown
Thevar
Thevar
Photograph: Thevar

We're not sure why it took so long, but Singapore finally has a contemporary Indian restaurant to call its own. Inspired by his travels around South Asia, his Penang heritage and his time working in Singapore, chef Murugan Thevar has come up with creative yet satisfyingly delicious plates at Thevar. 

TRY The Chef’s Menu course ($328) offers a crispy pork sambal with betelnut leaf and chettinad chicken roti. The classic Madras kari kuzhambu features one of three proteins – Mysore spiced lamb, Tajima wagyu beef, or Iberico pork, depending on ingredient availability, resulting in a flavourful curry that leaves you asking for more.

12. Tiffin Room

  • City Hall
Tiffin Room
Tiffin Room
Photograph: Raffles Hotel Singapore

Just as the architecture of Raffles Singapore has been restored, so has its accompanying North Indian restaurant, Tiffin Room. Having been part of Raffles since 1892, special care has been placed into designing the space: wooden floorboards, reminiscent of those found in the 1900s, have been specially reinstated while the walls come lined with tiffin carriers – a nod to the restaurant’s name and to help lend a homely touch. 

TRY No meal at the Tiffin Room is complete without dining out from a tiffin carrier. Here, the Mera Dabba set ($129 for vegetarian selection, $149 for non-vegetarian selection) let’s put together an elevated meal that comes served in an exquisite, four-tiered arrangement. Choose from curries and chutneys, including the Murgh tikka masala — grilled chicken breast with browned onions and spices; and the Macher Jhol where seabass is cooked with ginger and other aromatic spices.

13. Gandhi Restaurant

  • Indian
  • Rochor
Gandhi Restaurant
Gandhi Restaurant
Photograph: Gandhi Restaurant

First things first, the predominantly Indian clientele is a testament to its success. The drab ante-chamber with a takeaway counter looks just like any other eatery in Little India, while the dining room feels more like a school canteen. The wait staff lug trays and pails filled with curries and lentils, and happily slop food onto your still-wet banana leaf before you eat it with your fingers. But it tastes just fabulous. From firm river fish fried to a charcoal-black to turmeric-hued chicken curries and sweetbreads, it’s all good and ridiculously affordable. The sweet, frothy chai is the perfect accompaniment.

TRY The mutton curry has chunks of tender meat and a fiery spice that keeps you from going back for more. 

14. Jaggi's

  • Indian
  • Rochor
Jaggi's
Jaggi's
Photograph: Ahmad Iskandar Photography

Don’t be put off by the school-canteen vibe, or by the fact that the serving counter is so tiny. The nosh is excellent and incredibly good value. Unless you’re Indian, the names of the dishes will probably mean nothing to you, but just about everything deserves a second helping – including the sambal fish, a densely flavoured chicken curry, creamy dahl, and a wonderfully aromatic butter chicken. Wash it all down with masala tea or lime juice.

TRY The butter chicken (from $8.60) paired with naan (from $2.30), and if you're feeling fancy, indulge in garlic, cheese or butter naan. 

15. Komala Vilas

  • Indian
  • Rochor
Komala Vilas
Komala Vilas
Photograph: Komala Vilas / Instagram

Franchise or not, we like the simple but ever-reliable Komala Vilas, which has been around since 1947, and serves up all manner of thali meals, thosai, and South Indian coffee. The food comes in hearty sets on metal trays, giving it a communal dining feel, and everything is vegetarian. 

TRY Go for the whopping vegetable biryani set ($10.50) with saffron rice, chapati, and an assortment of curries, pickles and sauces. Craving something less hefty? Opt for the thosai meal ($10) where you get a choice between paper thosai for a thin, crispy consistency; or masala thosai which is packed with more flavour and spice. The thosai sets are served with three vegetables, vegetable curry, dhal, raita, payasam, appalam and pickles. 

16. Chat Masala

  • Indian
  • Bedok
Chat Masala
Chat Masala
Photograph: Chat Masala / Instagram

A favourite with many East Coasters since opening, Chat Masala wins big points for both the consistent quality of its pan-Indian fare and the knowledge of the friendly serving staff. 

TRY The top dishes to try are the Keralan fish curry (succulent chunks of red snapper in a fragrant sauce) ($22.90) and bhindi masala (a spicy mix of okra, turmeric, coriander, cumin, tomatoes and chilli, served in a crisp poppadum basket) ($17.40).

17. Kailash Parbat Restaurant

  • Indian
  • Rochor
Kailash Parbat Restaurant
Kailash Parbat Restaurant
Photograph: Kailash Parbat Restaurant

At Kailash Parbat Restaurant, its interiors are as busy and chaotic as its menus. But don't be overwhelmed by the sheer number of choices, here's how to narrow it down. Among its signature dishes, the chole bhatura is a hands-down favourite while the restaurant's chickpea curry served with puri is spicy yet sinfully good.

TRY its Sundays-only special, the Dal Pakwan. It's a Sindhi dish of curried Bengal gram lentils served with deep-fried flatbreads and sweet and spicy chutney.

18. Punjab Grill by Jiggs Kalra

  • Indian
  • Marina Bay
Punjab Grill by Jiggs Kalra
Punjab Grill by Jiggs Kalra
Photograph: Punjab Grill

If, like us, you’re into the origins of ancient recipes and travel vicariously through eating, this Punjabi restaurant by acclaimed food historian and cookery show celeb Jiggs Kalra will appeal. Punjab Grill is the sixth (and Singapore’s only) branch of his string of fine-dining establishments, sending you on a journey through cities from Lahore to Rawalpindi.

TRY The tandoori garma garam prawns ($60), dahi ke kebab (yoghurt kebab) ($38) and the signature paan (betel leaves, fresh cream and sugar) shot ($22). 

19. GupShup

  • Indian
  • Rochor
GupShup
GupShup
Photograph: GupShup

Street food and chaat (savoury snacks) come to the forefront at GupShup. With colourful hand-painted murals and unique showpieces, this Indian restaurant at Serangoon House is effortlessly striking. The name GupShup itself is a nod to casual chit-chat or the easy flow of conversation. Chef Surjan Singh, also known as Chef Jolly, helms the kitchen here. He draws inspiration from the small rural villages of India where country folks would gather for a lazy evening of leisure. Rolling lentil poppadoms, enjoying a game of cards, or having a cup of chai together – it’s exactly what an idyllic life in the country looks like. 

TRY The amritsari chole, a Punjabi-style spiced chickpea curry that’s served with a side of tandoori kulcha (stuffed flatbread)

20. Yarana

  • Indian
  • Kallang
Yarana
Yarana
Photograph: Yarana

This contemporary Indian restaurant on the banks of Kallang River is picture-perfect. Yarana prides itself on the vibrant flavours of North Indian cuisine. Much of the menu takes creative liberty though, with subtle influences from Mexico, Thailand, the Mediterranean, and even local fare. There’s both alfresco dining and indoor seating at Yarana, so if it’s a breezy evening, make sure to bask in the ambience of the pet-friendly outdoor terrace. Owner Sanjay Singh first started Yarana as a space for loved ones to gather in a relaxing environment. Check out the Bollywood-themed party room, The Private Room – it fits up to 65 people and is open for private bookings.  

TRY Chef Priya’s specialty, the marinated Kanpur to Singapore lamb chops ($36). Each bite of the fork-tender lamb is a true burst of flavour, especially when paired with the lightly spiced Singapore-style dipping sauce.

