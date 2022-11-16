Been considering a summer trip to the Goldy? If you’d like a side of culture with your sun-sand-sea time, head there in February, when a big-deal pop art exhibition makes its world premiere at the GC’s HOTA Gallery (Home of the Arts).

Pop Masters: Art from the Mugrabi Collection, New York is the famous private collection of one of the world’s most well-known art collectors, Jose Mugrabi. It features more than 40 works never seen before in Australia, including pieces by legends of the '70s and '80s: Andy Warhol, Jean-Michel Basquiat and Keith Haring.

It also features pop art by Katherine Bernhardt, Kwesi Botchway, George Condo, Damien Hirst, Barbara Kruger, Joel Mesler, Richard Prince, Tom Sachs, Julian Schnabel, Mickalene Thomas and Tom Wesselmann.

Some of the contemporary highlights on display will be the 2.8-metre-tall sculpture 'What Party' (2018) by KAWS, and a section from Barbara Kruger’s renowned 2009 installation, 'Between Being Born and Dying', originally from the foyer of New York’s Lever House.

The HOTA team says the collection celebrates the history of pop art as well as its influence on artists today. “We wanted to explore the intersections in the lives, ideas and practices of this significant group of artists,” says Tracy Cooper-Lavery, director, Gallery and Visual Arts, HOTA. “Many of them knew each other, collaborated or have been influenced by each other, and we have acknowledged this in the design of the exhibition, which will see these incredible artworks in dialogue with one another.”

Pop Masters: Art from the Mugrabi Collection, New York, will be showing at HOTA Gallery on the Gold Coast from February 18 to June 4, 2023. Find out more here.

