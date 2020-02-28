The best art exhibitions in Sydney this month
From the biggest blockbusters to the smallest shows – here's the best art-starters worth checking out during our newly re-opened June.
When galleries closed down in March alongside the rest of the arts industry, our collective hearts hung heavy. But as the winter chill creeps in around the teeny cracks and crevices of our homes, doonas and chunky jackets and jumpers, at least we we can return once more to the soul-lifting glow of our favourite arts institutions.
Here's our guide to 13 of the coolest exhibitions you can check out during June.
This article is supported by the Judith Neilson Institute for Journalism and Ideas.
The best art in Sydney in June
1. Some Mysterious Process
Gallery director Michael Brand celebrates the institution’s international contemporary art collection in this exciting exhibition drawing only on acquisitions made in the past 50 years. That includes the radiant colours of David Hockney’s ‘A Closer Winter Tunnel’, which makes winter look exactly like we need it to right now. Curated as a pathway towards the completion of the Sydney Modern Project, the title is drawn from the words of American artist Philip Guston musing art-making: “There’s some mysterious process at work here which I don’t even want to understand.’ You can also see his work ‘East tenth 1977’.
2. A Familiar Place I’ve Never Seen
Artists Jomakhan Jafari and Danny Kennedy met at Auburn library’s English conversation classes and struck up a friendship that has become an enduring artistic partnership. Their exhibition A Familiar Place I’ve Never Seen marks the re-opening of the Casula Powerhouse. The pair interviewed residents from across multicultural Western Sydney about their dreams. This is the dreamy result.
3. Friendship as a Way of Life
Please note, while UNSW Galleries are temporarily closed, you can warm up with out a digital version of this exhibition.
The notion of ‘family’ has long been a cornerstone of queer identity and a major new exhibition coming the the UNSW Galleries will explore what ‘being together’ means for different queer subcultures – in Australia, internationally and across time. Featuring the work of 15 artists (and collaborations), plus h a series of films and material from the Australian Lesbian and Gay Archives, has been compiled fby curators José Da Silva and Kelly Doley.
4. Tennant Creek Brio
Starting life as an art therapy program supporting Aboriginal men facing alcohol and substance addiction, as run by the Anyinginyi Aboriginal Health Organisation, the Tennant Creek Brio (from the Italian word for vivacious life) has taken on a life of its own. Many local men have embraced the healing positivity of the project, guided by artists Rupert Betheras, Fabian Brown, Joseph Williams, Jimmy Frank and David Duggie. You can witness their work at Artspace during Biennale.
5. And Now
This Chippendale haven for Chinese art is continuing its tenth anniversary celebrations with a new exhibition of works collected over the last decade. You’ll be able to walk through Zhu Jinshi’s ‘The Ship of Time’ (pictured) and see Ai Weiwei’s former studio assistant Zhao Zhao’s ‘Constellations’, a confronting seven-panel silk embroidery.
6. Aziz Hazara
When shattered lives are reduced to numbers on paper, it’s hard to grasp the scale of human misery in war zones, and the resultant need to flee with family. It’s all too easy to demonise those we cannot see. But put a face to these lives, to the shattered places they leave behind, listen to their stories and it’s much harder to turn a blind eye. Particularly if those faces belong to adorable kids just trying to make the most of what little they have. That’s what’s so powerful about Bow Echo, the new video installation from interdisciplinary artist Aziz Hazara. His searing work is presented at the MCA as part of Biennale.
7. Linear
Explore Indigenous connection to cultural legacy and the physical, cultural and spiritual lines that link First Nations practices and narratives across Australia. This exhibition at the Powerhouse has been curated by the award-winning head of design at Bangarra Dance Theatre, Murri man Jacob Nash.
8. Liverpool Sculpture Walk
For two weeks every spring, hordes of Sydneysiders head to the beach for the annual Sculpture by the Sea exhibition, which covers two kilometres of the city's most exquisite coastline, from Bondi to Tamarama. But the crowds can be pretty intense, and two weeks isn't really long enough for us to catch anything. So check out this Casula Parklands alternative, featuring eight works from Sculpture by the Sea minus the insane crowds.
9. Wildlife Photographer of the Year
Please note, the museum will re-open its doors on June 22, but will be limiting visitor numbers. You can preview the exhibition here.
[Sponsored] Sydney is taking temporary custody of the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition (WPY). On loan from London’s Natural History Museum, this world-class collection of 100 mesmerising images will be housed at the Australian National Maritime Museum from March through to October.
