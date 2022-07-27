Sydney
Art After Hours

  • Art, Paintings
  • Art Gallery of NSW, Sydney
Picture of the Art Gallery of New South Wales at night from across the road, with the building lit up with red lights, and banners for Sydney Moderns exhibition hanging from the front.
Head to AGNSW after work on Wednesdays for free films, live music, art lectures and celebrity talks

Every Wednesday evening, the Art Gallery of NSW welcomes you into its hallowed halls and throws the ultimate in absolutely free mid-week social and cultural events.

Until 10pm, Art After Hours offers a regular program of live music, lectures and celebrity talks, drawing workshops, film screenings, gallery tours and other events – and, of course, nocturnal access to its latest exhibitions. 

The program is usually themed around the exhibitions currently showing at the gallery, and you can join guided tours around the gallery at 5.30pm. Plus, a free courtesy bus runs every 20 minutes from 7pm until closing from the gallery to various city locations that are all close to public transport – so, no matter where you need to go, they have you covered. 

Head to Art After Hours to jazz up your Wednesday night, and to inject a liberal splash of arty delight into your week, and your life. 

Want more high culture? Check out our list of the best art exhibitions on across Sydney right now.

Details

Event website:
www.artgallery.nsw.gov.au/art-after-hours/
Address:
Art Gallery of NSW
Art Gallery Road, The Domain
Sydney
2000
Contact:
1800 679 278
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
5pm-10pm

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
