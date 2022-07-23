Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Art Flow: a wellbeing experience

  • Art
  • Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA), The Rocks
Art Flow at the MCA
Photograph: MCA/Anna Hay
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Engage with art (and yourself) in a more meaningful way with these free mindfulness workshops at the MCA

If you find a deep sense of calm and satisfaction when visiting an art gallery, or perhaps if you’re looking to engage with art in a more meaningful way, the Museum of Contemporary Art’s new free mindfulness workshops could be just what you need.

Visitors taking part in Art Flow will be led on a 45-minute contemplative experience by MCA artist-educators during which they will reflect on an artwork in the MCA collection, and perhaps themselves, in new ways. These sessions were developed over the last two years through extensive collaboration between the MCA and Melbourne based psychology practice, The Mind Room.

“The Museum of Contemporary Art Australia is excited to launch this new program, created in response to these post-Covid times, where connection and wellbeing are more important than ever. Being with art can help reduce stress and be a powerful source of wellbeing,” says Gill Nicol, MCA director of audience engagement.

Art Flow is open to everyone over 18 years of age and no prior knowledge is necessary to participate. It will take place every Thursday and Saturday at 10.15am and 12.15pm from June 30. Each week, the artwork will change with four different Guided Experiences focusing on Australian artists.

Each intimate session has an allocation of just ten people per group. Participation is free, however registrations are required. To find out more about each session or to register for a spot click here.

Want more? Check out the best exhibitions in Sydney this month.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.mca.com.au/whats-on/art-flow-a-wellbeing-experience/
Address:
Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA)
140 George St
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Price:
Free

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.