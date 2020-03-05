Art Month Sydney
PLEASE NOTE: As of March 17, 2020, the remaining events in the Art Month program have been cancelled in line with the government's restrictions on non-essential gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Collectors’ Space exhibition will remain open until 28 March, with a limitation on visitor numbers. Tickets purchased for the Ceramics Workshop on 21 March and Forage to Feast dinner on 26 March will be reimbursed.
Art Month in Sydney is about much more than exhibitions – although there are certainly a lot of them. The program extends to talks, tours, open studios, performances, workshops and classes too.
Perhaps the most popular and well-known feature of the annual event is the Art at Night program, which throws fabulous precinct-wide parties combining performance, pop-up food and drink, and extended gallery hours. The idea is that you both party and take yourself on your own tour of the local galleries, and this year the cultured-up revellry comes to Parramatta for the first time.
Artistic director Georgia Hobbs takes the reigns for what marks the eleventh Art Month Sydney, which was started by gallerists and heavyweight art dealers Vasili Kaliman and Michael Reid in 2010 in response to the growing public interest in art. Below are some of our highlights.
Art Month Sydney runs March 6-29. See our hit list of best art to see this month.
Art At Night
These precinct parties invite Sydneysiders to take a free self-led walking tour of galleries in the area, followed by drinks, performances and music to get down to. For the first time, Art at Night will come to Parramatta (Friday, March 27) to explore the growing art, music and dance scene of the Western Sydney metropolis.
Collectors' Space
Each year this exhibition throws open the private collections of some of Sydney's most acquisitive art-lovers. On Saturday, March 28, curator Rowena Talacko will host an in-conversation with the dynamic duos and influential individuals behind the exhibition.
Forage to Feast
This is an edible ‘food as art’ event for the thoughtful muncher from stylist, designer, foodie and weed convert Marnee Fox and environmental artist and renowned forager Diego Bonetto. Rethink weeds as you nibble your way through an eight-course degustation with drinks and bring discussions to the table on belonging, sustainability and cultural knowledge.
Walkie Talkies
Leading artists and arts professionals will guide you through the creative underbelly of Sydney suburbs on these guided tours. This year you can explore the artsy side of East Sydney or Waterloo. Both walking tours are free, however it is best to register online.
Hands on: Ceramic Workshop
Get your hands dirty forging your own piece of art to take home from this workshop hosted by quaint ceramics studio Kil.n.it. Artists Cybele Cox and Luke O’Connor will lead the workshop before all participants kick back with a bevvie and mingle with some of Sydney’s best emerging and established ceramicists.
