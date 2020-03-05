PLEASE NOTE: As of March 17, 2020, the remaining events in the Art Month program have been cancelled in line with the government's restrictions on non-essential gatherings to limit the spread of COVID-19. The Collectors’ Space exhibition will remain open until 28 March, with a limitation on visitor numbers. Tickets purchased for the Ceramics Workshop on 21 March and Forage to Feast dinner on 26 March will be reimbursed.

Art Month in Sydney is about much more than exhibitions – although there are certainly a lot of them. The program extends to talks, tours, open studios, performances, workshops and classes too.

Perhaps the most popular and well-known feature of the annual event is the Art at Night program, which throws fabulous precinct-wide parties combining performance, pop-up food and drink, and extended gallery hours. The idea is that you both party and take yourself on your own tour of the local galleries, and this year the cultured-up revellry comes to Parramatta for the first time.

Artistic director Georgia Hobbs takes the reigns for what marks the eleventh Art Month Sydney, which was started by gallerists and heavyweight art dealers Vasili Kaliman and Michael Reid in 2010 in response to the growing public interest in art. Below are some of our highlights.

Art Month Sydney runs March 6-29. See our hit list of best art to see this month.