The Western Sydney contingent of the Biennale features the most ambitious public artwork to ever appear in the area

The Arts and Cultural Exchange (ACE) in Parramatta, known until recently as the Information and Cultural Exchange (ICE), is christening its newly renamed hub of creativity with a banger of an entry into the programming for the 23rd Biennale of Sydney. And of course, it’s free to visit and open to the public.

One of the most ambitious temporary public works ever presented in Western Sydney wraps around the façade of the ACE building. Manila-based artist Leeroy New, famously known for creating Lady Gaga’s “muscle dress” presents Balete, a site-specific work, using recycled, organic and industrial materials. The form is based on the organic root formations of the distinctive Balete tree of Southeast Asia. Over at The Cutaway in Barangaroo, New also presents a flotilla of hanging boats made from recycled plastic.

With this year’s Biennale taking the name ‘rīvus’, meaning ‘stream’ in Latin, each main Biennale site features a work that gives a voice to a river, inviting these bodies of water to be participants. ACE showcases Voice of the Burramatta 2022 by the Burramatta River, and spoken by cultural practitioner, founder of Dharug Allies for Nura Alliance and the Chairperson of Dharug Strategic Management Group (DSMG) Julie Bukari (Webb). A powerful digital work exploring the sacred energy of the Parramatta River, known as Burramatta (where the eels lie down), where freshwater meets saltwater.

Multidisciplinary artist Leanne Tobin who is of Irish, English and Aboriginal heritage descending from the Buruberong and Wumali clans of the Dharug, presents two works at ACE for the Biennale. You can discover Running of the Eels, a new video work that remembers a time of great ceremony and strange migratory patterns. The eels lay down, awaiting a king tide and full moon. Ngalawan – We Live, We Remain, a durational work being presented in the Front Room.

In need of a fresh fade or some killer braids? ACE’s Barbershop is staging a three-week pop-up from May 25 to June 11, featuring Barber Charles Lomu, braider Lucy Lomu, and program students and alumni. Drop in Wednesday and Thursday evenings from 6-9pm, and Saturdays from 10am-4pm for a fresh hair fix and enjoy local artists including Dandana band and the Sweatshop Literacy Movement.

