If you’re titillated by the idea of seeing the technicolour motorbike from Flume’s ‘Say Nothing’ music video in real life, then do we have news for you. Manly’s own big-thing in electronic music and international on-stage philanderer, Flume’s latest project with longtime collaborator and neighbour, artist Jonathan Zawada, is a gallery exhibition and merch pop-up hitting Sydney and Melbourne this November.

Bred 4 Luck explores the world of Flume’s third studio album Palaces. During the making of the record, Flume and Zawada became fascinated by local wildlife in the Northern Rivers, NSW, where they reside. Inspired by the luxury and magic of nature, Flume created an epic and expansive body of work, which was brought to life visually by Zawada. Blending the artificial and the natural, Zawada’s world is hyperreal – delicate, intricately detailed, bold and dynamic.

The pop-up exhibition features a collection of artworks and objects from the Palaces world. Limited edition collaborative prints and merch items designed by Zawada will be made available exclusively at the pop-up exhibition, alongside a new coffee table book produced by Australia’s leading design house, Semi Permanent.

The Bred 4 Luck pop-up hits Sydney and Melbourne amid Flume’s national Palaces tour, which kicked off to a sold-out crowd in Perth last week and lands in Sydney on Friday, November 18. The pop-up takes over The EDDY Multi-Space, 4-7 Eddy Avenue, Central Station, from Friday 18 to Sunday November 20. Details on the times it will be open are a little vague, may the odds be in your favour.

