Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Flume

  • Music, Dance and electronic
Musician/DJ Flume wearing a racing outfit.
Photograph: Nick Green
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Sydney's electronic golden boy is bringing 'Palaces' to the local stage, with a few very special guests

You'd have to have been living under a rock to have not heard of Flume, the Manly-raised electronic producer behind Skin and Palaces. Since hitting the airwaves in the early 2010s, Flume has gone on to conquer festival stages across the globe, including headlining Splendour in the Grass

After much anticipation, Flume will be bringing his third and most recent album, Palaces, to stages across Australia this spring.

Throughout his now decade-long career, Flume is perhaps best known for his collaborations – and for this tour, many of his most prolific collaborators will be joining him on stage. Depending on which show you go to, you may be lucky enough to see the likes of indie-pop starlet Caroline Polacheck, Compton rapper Channel Tres, multi-instrumentalist and DJ Toro Y Moi, long-time Flume collaborator and electro-pop powerhouse Vera Blue or singer-songwriter May-A

The tour will kick off in Perth, stopping off at The Dome, Sydney Showground, on Friday, Nov 18.

Written by
Time Out editors

Details

Event website:
www.frontiertouring.com/flume
Address:
Price:
$129
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!