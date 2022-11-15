Time Out says

Sydney's electronic golden boy is bringing 'Palaces' to the local stage, with a few very special guests

You'd have to have been living under a rock to have not heard of Flume, the Manly-raised electronic producer behind Skin and Palaces. Since hitting the airwaves in the early 2010s, Flume has gone on to conquer festival stages across the globe, including headlining Splendour in the Grass.

After much anticipation, Flume will be bringing his third and most recent album, Palaces, to stages across Australia this spring.

Throughout his now decade-long career, Flume is perhaps best known for his collaborations – and for this tour, many of his most prolific collaborators will be joining him on stage. Depending on which show you go to, you may be lucky enough to see the likes of indie-pop starlet Caroline Polacheck, Compton rapper Channel Tres, multi-instrumentalist and DJ Toro Y Moi, long-time Flume collaborator and electro-pop powerhouse Vera Blue or singer-songwriter May-A.

The tour will kick off in Perth, stopping off at The Dome, Sydney Showground, on Friday, Nov 18.