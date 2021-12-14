Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Cherine Fahd: Ecdysis

Cherine Fahd: Ecdysis

Art, Sculpture and installations Carriageworks , Eveleigh Until Sunday January 30 2022
Installation view of Ecdysis by Cherine Fahd at Carriageworks
Photograph: Supplied/Zan Wimberley

Large scale video portraits of women emerge from the dark in this installation at Carriageworks

Ecdysis is a scientific term describing the process by which reptiles shed their skin to allow for new growth. Taking inspiration from this otherworldly natural process, Cherine Fahd’s video installation brings together forty-four large-scale video portraits of women of different ages and walks of life. Each subject is engaged in an act of struggle and surrender with the artist, inviting us to consider what we are willing to let go of, and what we might become.

Luminously projected in a cavernous, darkened space at Carriageworks – Eveleigh’s railway workshop turned arts institution – the shedding of skin suggested by these portraits raises tensions between control and release, bringing us to the precipice of transformation. Each subject’s performance tells a different story spanning resistance and acceptance, tenderness and strength, authority and vulnerability. 

Ecdysis is co-commissioned by resident company Performance Space and Carriageworks and is free to visit until January 30.

Details
Event website: https://carriageworks.com.au/events/ecdysis/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Carriageworks
Address: 245 Wilson St
Eveleigh
Sydney
2015
Price: Free

Dates And Times
