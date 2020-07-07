Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Curatorial+Co

Curatorial+Co art gallery in Redfern
Curatorial+Co's Redfern gallery space aims to make contemporary art easily accessible

After five years of being an online-only art gallery and consultant business, Curatorial+Co moved into a physical, 300-square-metre Redfern warehouse on the corner of Cleveland and Eveleigh streets. Curator and founder Sophie Vander continues to champion contemporary artists, particularly women. She has created a welcoming space that will draw in art appreciators who may have been a little freaked out by at-times severe white cube galleries. Expect to see work from an exciting range of artists from across the globe and a multi-disciplinary approach taking in everything from video art to painting, photography to sculpture.

 

Details
Static map showing venue location
Address: Studio 1
175 Cleveland Street
Redfern
Sydney
2016
Cross street: Eveleigh Street
Contact:
curatorialandco.com Call Venue 0400 477 484
Opening hours: Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm, Sat by appointment

What's On

  • Art

    Here With Me

    If you’ve gotten used to bricks and mortar venues going digital in recent months, then have we got some game-changing news for you. Reversing the usual way of things in the new normal, online gallery space and art consultancy Curatorial+Co is going all...

    Galleries Friday August 14 2020 - Wednesday August 26 2020
