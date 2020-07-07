Curatorial+Co's Redfern gallery space aims to make contemporary art easily accessible

After five years of being an online-only art gallery and consultant business, Curatorial+Co moved into a physical, 300-square-metre Redfern warehouse on the corner of Cleveland and Eveleigh streets. Curator and founder Sophie Vander continues to champion contemporary artists, particularly women. She has created a welcoming space that will draw in art appreciators who may have been a little freaked out by at-times severe white cube galleries. Expect to see work from an exciting range of artists from across the globe and a multi-disciplinary approach taking in everything from video art to painting, photography to sculpture.