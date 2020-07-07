Curatorial+Co
Curatorial+Co's Redfern gallery space aims to make contemporary art easily accessible
After five years of being an online-only art gallery and consultant business, Curatorial+Co moved into a physical, 300-square-metre Redfern warehouse on the corner of Cleveland and Eveleigh streets. Curator and founder Sophie Vander continues to champion contemporary artists, particularly women. She has created a welcoming space that will draw in art appreciators who may have been a little freaked out by at-times severe white cube galleries. Expect to see work from an exciting range of artists from across the globe and a multi-disciplinary approach taking in everything from video art to painting, photography to sculpture.
Details
|Address:
|
Studio 1
175 Cleveland Street
Redfern
Sydney
2016
|Cross street:
|Eveleigh Street
|Contact:
|Opening hours:
|Mon-Fri, 9am-5pm, Sat by appointment
Art
Here With Me
If you’ve gotten used to bricks and mortar venues going digital in recent months, then have we got some game-changing news for you. Reversing the usual way of things in the new normal, online gallery space and art consultancy Curatorial+Co is going all...Galleries Friday August 14 2020 - Wednesday August 26 2020