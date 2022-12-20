Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Art Gallery of NSW

  • Art
  • Sydney
  1. Aerial view of the Art Gallery of New South Wales’ new SANAA - designed building,
    Photograph: AGNSW/Iwan Baan
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Art Gallery of New South Wales 2017 exterior daylight August feat Archibald Prize banners (C) AGNSW photographer credit Felicity Jenkins
    Photograph: Felicity JenkinsArt Gallery of New South Wales
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Installation view of Lisa Reihana GROUNDLOOP 2022
    Photograph: AGNSW/Jenni Carter; installation view of Lisa Reihana's 'GROUNDLOOP' 2022
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Yayoi Kusama Flowers that Bloom in the Cosmos 2022
    Photograph: AGNSW/Zan Wimberley; Yayoi Kusama's 'Flowers that Bloom in the Cosmos' 2022
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Installation view of Adri á n Villar Rojas The End of Imagination 2022 in the Tank gallery
    Photograph: AGNSW/Jörg Baumann; Installation view of Adrián Villar Rojas' 'The End of Imagination' 2022
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Comprised of two buildings – including the new world-class Sydney Modern expansion – this is the most significant gallery in the city

Established in 1871, the Art Gallery of New South Wales is the leading museum of art in New South Wales and Sydney, and one of Australia's foremost cultural institutions. It holds significant collections of Australian, European and Asian art.

In December 2022, AGNSW officially opened the Sydney Modern Project, an expansive new second museum building touted as the most significant cultural development to be established in the Harbour City since the Sydney Opera House. While everyone and their dog is referring to this gargantuan new gallery as "the Sydney Modern", it is actually officially called the 'Art Gallery of NSW North Building', while the original structure is now called the 'Art Gallery of NSW South Building'. 

You cannot fully comprehend the scale of the mammoth new building – designed by Pritzker Prize-winning architects Kazuyo Sejima and Ryue Nishizawa of SANAA – until you descend down from the ground floor entrance, through the three limestone-clad art pavilions that gently step down towards the harbour, and wander out onto the more than 3,400 square metres of accessible roof ‘art terraces’ and courtyards. Around every corner, new spaces emerge, and reveal with them entirely new styles and arrangements of art. Keep heading down to the fourth level below ground to discover the Tank, an adaptive re-use of a 2,200-square-metre former Second World War fuel bunker.

Rather than obstructing the sweeping views of the city, the architecture of the newer North Building embraces the scenery. Sheer glass-panelled walls, a Wonka-esque glass elevator and layers of escalators with glass railings all work to showcase the landscape as an artwork in its own right. Natural light plays a big role, and on a particularly sunny day the rays stream through those clear walls and the ripped cover to the entrance foyer to light up the indoor and outdoor artworks better than any specially rigged electric lights. 

The Art Gallery of NSW is open every day from 10am to 5pm (except for Christmas Day) and on Wednesday nights it opens the doors until 9pm. Most exhibitions are free to roam, and some blockbuster shows require a ticket.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Address:
Art Gallery Road, The Domain
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.artgallery.nsw.gov.au
02 9225 1700
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Daily 10am-5pm

What’s on

Daniel Boyd: Treasure Island

Daniel Boyd is considered one of Australia’s leading contemporary artists, so it’s about time that the first major solo exhibition of his work was held in an Australian state art museum. Presented at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Treasure Island features more than 80 works from across Boyd’s two-decade career, tracing the artist's deep thinking around ideas of legacy and inheritance and his continued engagement with the histories of Australia. With Aboriginal and ni-Vanuatu heritage, Boyd reveals the richness and diversity of contemporary Indigenous art practices in his multidimensional works, which incorporate dot motifs, light projections, found objects and painting.  The exhibition features new work and commissioned spatial interventions. Highlights include his iconic early work ‘Treasure Island 2005’; ‘Untitled (ZVDG) 2014’ from his famed History is made at night (Kochi) series; and the intimate ‘Untitled (BAT) 2020’, one of the artist’s first large-scale works drawing from his own personal archive of lived experiences and memories. Daniel Boyd: Treasure Island is free to visit at the Art Gallery of NSW until January 2023.  Want more? Check out the best exhibitions in Sydney this month. 

Art After Hours

  • Paintings

Every Wednesday evening, the Art Gallery of NSW welcomes you into its hallowed halls and throws the ultimate in absolutely free mid-week social and cultural events. Until 10pm, Art After Hours offers a regular program of live music, lectures and celebrity talks, drawing workshops, film screenings, gallery tours and other events – and, of course, nocturnal access to its latest exhibitions.  The program is usually themed around the exhibitions currently showing at the gallery, and you can join guided tours around the gallery at 5.30pm. Plus, a free courtesy bus runs every 20 minutes from 7pm until closing from the gallery to various city locations that are all close to public transport – so, no matter where you need to go, they have you covered.  Head to Art After Hours to jazz up your Wednesday night, and to inject a liberal splash of arty delight into your week, and your life.  Want more high culture? Check out our list of the best art exhibitions on across Sydney right now.

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

    The best things in life are free.

    Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!