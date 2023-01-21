Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Daniel Boyd: Treasure Island

  • Art
  • Art Gallery of NSW, Sydney
  1. Installation view, Daniel Boyd: Treasure Island
    Photograph: AGNSW/Jenni Carter
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Installation view, Daniel Boyd: Treasure Island
    Photograph: AGNSW/Jenni Carter
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Installation view, Daniel Boyd: Treasure Island
    Photograph: AGNSW/Jenni Carter
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Installation view, Daniel Boyd: Treasure Island
    Photograph: AGNSW/Jenni Carter
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Don’t miss the first major solo exhibition from this leading First Nations contemporary artist

Daniel Boyd is considered one of Australia’s leading contemporary artists, so it’s about time that the first major solo exhibition of his work was held in an Australian state art museum.

Presented at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Treasure Island features more than 80 works from across Boyd’s two-decade career, tracing the artist's deep thinking around ideas of legacy and inheritance and his continued engagement with the histories of Australia.

With Aboriginal and ni-Vanuatu heritage, Boyd reveals the richness and diversity of contemporary Indigenous art practices in his multidimensional works, which incorporate dot motifs, light projections, found objects and painting. 

The exhibition features new work and commissioned spatial interventions. Highlights include his iconic early work ‘Treasure Island 2005’; ‘Untitled (ZVDG) 2014’ from his famed History is made at night (Kochi) series; and the intimate ‘Untitled (BAT) 2020’, one of the artist’s first large-scale works drawing from his own personal archive of lived experiences and memories.

Daniel Boyd: Treasure Island is free to visit at the Art Gallery of NSW until January 2023. 

Want more? Check out the best exhibitions in Sydney this month

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.artgallery.nsw.gov.au/whats-on/exhibitions/daniel-boyd/
Address:
Art Gallery of NSW
Art Gallery Road, The Domain
Sydney
2000
Contact:
www.artgallery.nsw.gov.au
02 9225 1700
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
Daily 10am-5pm

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.