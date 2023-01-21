Time Out says

Don’t miss the first major solo exhibition from this leading First Nations contemporary artist

Daniel Boyd is considered one of Australia’s leading contemporary artists, so it’s about time that the first major solo exhibition of his work was held in an Australian state art museum.

Presented at the Art Gallery of New South Wales, Treasure Island features more than 80 works from across Boyd’s two-decade career, tracing the artist's deep thinking around ideas of legacy and inheritance and his continued engagement with the histories of Australia.

With Aboriginal and ni-Vanuatu heritage, Boyd reveals the richness and diversity of contemporary Indigenous art practices in his multidimensional works, which incorporate dot motifs, light projections, found objects and painting.

The exhibition features new work and commissioned spatial interventions. Highlights include his iconic early work ‘Treasure Island 2005’; ‘Untitled (ZVDG) 2014’ from his famed History is made at night (Kochi) series; and the intimate ‘Untitled (BAT) 2020’, one of the artist’s first large-scale works drawing from his own personal archive of lived experiences and memories.

Daniel Boyd: Treasure Island is free to visit at the Art Gallery of NSW until January 2023.

