Over two weekends, the venues and streets of Sydenham and Marrickville will run riot with creative trails, edgy art, performances and parties

Edge is a series of weekend-long arts festivals in Inner West neighbourhoods – and in August, the cool-kid creative enclaves of Sydenham and Marrickville get their turn under the spotlight. Expect edgy art and performance, underground and indie venues, live music and late-night parties, all presented by local collectives.

Over the weekend of August 13 and 14, you can follow the Creative Trails self-guided map, book a guided tour on a vintage bus, or a workshop to explore an underground world of makers, machines, warehouses buzzing with artist spaces, studios, performers, and producers. Learn how creatives experiment, share stories, invent, and produce new products, bringing ideas and inspiration to our homes, streets, and public spaces.

On Saturday, August 20, bring along friends and family for a free day and night showcase of all that the area has to offer at Edge Celebrate Postcode 2044 at Sydenham Green. Featuring the Soul Movers, Dorothy the Dinosaur (now an international cultural export, Dorothy was conceived locally), loads of live music, local produce, and delicious food. Learn physical theatre with Legs On the Wall, to skate, or paint your own skateboard. Or join in creating bold public art installations. Later, from 4pm, you can explore Tortuga Studios' dystopian night playground – Glitch: a playground of the apocalypse. With its fractured light, warped sound and large-scale installations, this multimedia event features some of Sydney's leading industrial artists, performers, and live music.

Elsewhere, the local Annette Kellerman Aquatic Centre will be transformed into a poolside splendour for Marrickville Mermaid (Aug 12-14), a tribute to the incredible woman who is the pool’s namesake. Annette Kellerman (1887-1975) is the biggest celebrity you’ve never heard of: Australian champion swimmer, inventor of the modern one-piece bathing suit and underwater ballet, writer, film actress, a queen of vaudeville. This free family-friendly performance stars Christa Huges as Annette Kellerman, accompanied by Luke Sweeting on accordion.

The 2044 postcode is home to the highest population of cultural sector workers in Australia, this is the chance to discover where and how art is made, who is making it and why it truly does matter. Be the first to witness brand new works conceived and created across theatre, dance, and visual arts. Check out the full program and start planning your crawl here.

