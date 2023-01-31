Sydney
Frida Kahlo: Life of an Icon

  • Art, Installation
  • The Cutaway, Barangaroo
  1. Frida Kahlo: Life of an Icon
    Photograph: Supplied/David Ruano
  2. Frida Kahlo: Life of an Icon
    Photograph: Sydney Festival/David Ruano Fotografia
  3. Part of the Frida Kahlo: The Life of an Icon exhibition
    Photograph: Supplied/Barangaroo
Buy ticket
Time Out says

Exclusive to Sydney, this multisensory experience is taking over the Cutaway this summer

The name on everyone’s lips at Sydney Festival this year will surely be that of the iconic Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

The cavernous, subterranean hall of the Cutaway in Barangaroo will be saturated by the work, spirit and story of one of the 20th century’s most celebrated and influential artists. Kahlo is getting the full Van Gogh Alive treatment with this multisensory tribute, complete with virtual reality and nine transformational spaces.

Frida Kahlo: Life of an Icon is a blockbuster coup for the Festival and a Sydney exclusive to boot. Co-created by the Frida Kahlo Foundation and Spanish digital arts company Layers of Reality, this multi-sensory experience incorporates 360-degree projections, live traditional Mexican music, captivating holography, and a virtual reality system that promises to transport visitors inside of Kahlo’s most famous works.

Frida Kahlo: Life of an Icon is open from January 4, 2023, at the Cutaway in Barangaroo. Sessions are open daily between 10am and 8pm. Tickets range from $39-$49 and you can get yours here.

Sydney Festival’s music line-up will bring new life to unexpected places. Check out our top gig picks.

Alannah Maher
Written by
Alannah Maher

Details

Event website:
www.sydneyfestival.org.au/events/frida-kahlo-life-of-an-icon
Address:
The Cutaway
Barangaroo Reserve
Hickson Rd
Barangaroo
2000
Price:
$39-$49
Opening hours:
Daily between 10am-8pm

Dates and times

Buy
