witness 'The Starry Night' and 'Sunflowers' brought to life with this mind-blowing immersive exhibition

The triumph and the tragedy of Dutch post-impressionist painter Vincent van Gogh has captivated people worldwide, with his art speaking to audiences far beyond the normal gallery-hopping set. Now Sydneysiders can soak up the sweeping, soaring beauty of works like ‘Wheatfield with Crows’, ‘Vase with Twelve Sunflowers’ and ‘Starry Night over the Rhone’ at unimaginable scales.

Blockbuster exhibition Van Gogh Alive has so far graced Rome, Berlin, Singapore and more. It finally touches down in Australia, just a little off course. Originally intended for Melbourne, their unfortunate lock lockdown loss is our gain. The vast space of the Royal Hall of Industries, next door to the Entertainment Quarter, will bring van Gogh's work alive in a way that’s never been seen before.

Housing screens and projections with a combined surface area of more than 30 IMAX screens, the paintings will ripple across them like light dappled on the surface of water. Devised as a multi-sensory experience, the incredible shimmering visuals will also be accompanied by fragrances designed to place you within the paintings. You can also get in the mood with this beautifully curated Spotify playlist of inspiring classical music.

Making the magic of art come alive for all ages, the Van Gogh Alive experience uncovers new angles and amazes afresh. And you can also check out the painstaking process behind the masterpieces thanks to accompanying photograph and video exhibits.

American outlet CNN got it bang on when they said, “Van Gogh Alive lets you peek into the heart of the painter and connect with him… both deeply and subtly.” Sign up here for to go on the waitlist for tickets, starting from $30. The exhibition opens September 18 and currently runs through October 12, so get in quick.

