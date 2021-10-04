It connects the Bauhaus School to Australian Modernism and Islamic geometric design

Abstract artist Margo Lewers was something of a legend in her lifetime and continues to be so, not only because of the incredible artistic legacy she left, but also because she built a home for it and the work of other inspiring artists at her property in Emu Plains. What became the Penrith Regional Gallery has continued to honour Lewers and her vision of supporting other creatives with the From The Collection series of exhibitions, commissions and interventions. It challenges contemporary artists to work with the Penrith collection and put their own spin on it.

The latest iteration, From The Collection X Abdullah M.I. Syed, is presented by the Sydney-based, Pakistan-born artist and examines the influence of the Bauhaus School on Australian Modernism. He’s particularly intrigued by Lewers' use of plexiglass to create stunning sculptural forms. Her works will be on show alongside Syed’s response that also draws on Islamic geometric design, the use of reflection and transparency, positive and negative space, as well the relationship between art and faith.

The free exhibition reopens the gallery on October 25 and runs through to January 9, 2022. You can find out more about Syed and his show here.

