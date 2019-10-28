Things to do in Sydney this week
There are always good times to be had in sunny Sydney and this week is no different.
Canvas Cinema
Spring has sprung, and that means one thing in Sydney: it's time to go alfresco. This is a city that thrives outside, preferably with a refreshing beverage in hand. That classic Sydney combo is exactly what you’ll find at the Golden Sheaf’s Canvas Cinema, where you can enjoy a great film under the stars, plus a limited-edition gin and tonic on arrival, for just $10. The Sheaf’s upstairs Canopy Bar has been transformed into a pop-up outdoor movie oasis for five weeks, and a limited-edition Bombay Sapphire gin and tonic botanicals menu lets cinemagoers create their own bespoke thirst-quenchers. A range of flavoured tonics – including an elderflower infusion, a sharp Sicilian lemon and a rich blend of aromatics – can be paired with your choice of fruity, herby or spicy botanicals, for a choose-your-own-adventure spin on the ever-popular G and T. Alternatively, you can sample a selection of gin-based cocktails, including a fresh yet creamy rhubarb and vanilla Gimlet and that classiest of Martinis, the Vesper. There is also a finger food-style menu on offer, and best of all, your eats can be brought directly to your cinema seat, so you won’t miss a moment of your movie. A culturally eclectic program of films will be screening throughout October, with tickets priced at just $10, which includes your choice of limited-edition G and T. Proceedings kick off on October 3, with the 2002 biographical drama Frida, starring Salma Hayek in an Oscar-nominated portrayal of Mexican surreali
Wild Rover Oyster Fest
The folks at Surry Hills speakeasy the Wild Rover know a thing or two about oysters; they’ve been serving them up to hungry punters since 2013. In 2017, they decided to put this shuck-load of oyster knowhow to the test by launching the Wild Rover Oyster Fest, and three years later, the crustacean celebration is still going strong. At last year’s fest, more than 11,000 oysters were slurped down by seafood-loving Sydneysiders, and this year is expected to be a similarly scaled weeklong feast. On offer for the third annual Wild Rover Oyster Fest will be the freshest Sydney rock oysters from the state’s top oyster farms, and you can pick up a dozen for just $15 throughout the festival. And of course, as Wild Rover is one of the city’s finest whisky bars, you’ll also be able to enjoy a selection of perfectly paired measures of smooth amber spirits. On Monday October 28 at 6.30pm, a whisky tasting master class will bring together two staples of luxury indulgence, Talisker and Oysters. The event is hosted by Katie Nagar (brand ambassador of Scottish coastal distillery Talisker) and Australian Oyster Coast’s Paul Ryder, and tickets can be booked on the website. If you’re in the mood to dance, on the evenings of November 1 and 2 from 6-9pm you can channel your inner Michael Flatley to the sounds of Irish ceilidh band Flying Seaman. Then get into the spirit (literally) with one of the festival’s signature whisky cocktails – perhaps a Talisker highball – in hand. The festivities kic
Indoor Plant Day
Whether you’re a greenthumb with a Jumanji-level jungle of houseplants or a less practiced gardener who just wants to stick to succulents, this big celebration of flora is sure to be an edifying and enjoyable green excursion. Hosted by Garden Life and the Plant Society, the day at the St Peters store will offer gardening tips for indoor forests and gardens under the sun, as well as the opportunity to purchase pots, plants and other gardening paraphernalia. Already spent your monthly plant budget? No worries. Keen gardeners are encouraged to bring along a potted pal to swap for a neighbour’s greenery on the day. The event is free to attend, but if you require a more in-depth plant education, there are also $30 beginner’s workshops. In addition to the usual green fellas available at Garden Life, there’ll also be a pop-up Plant Society stall selling more greenery, and food and drink carts to keep you fuelled up for more garden work.
Halloween Scream
The historic grounds of Q Station are spooky at the best of times. Even in the sensical light of day, the halls where sick convicts were quarantined before entry into Australia – and where many perished – can send a chill up your spine. So you can imagine that creeping through the dorms on Halloween, with the graves of 572 unfortunate souls peppering the grounds, would be a considerably more intense spook-fest. That’s exactly what you’ll be doing on the Halloween Scream tour. Prepare for a solid 90 minutes of goosebumps and jumpscares as the moon rises and you’re guided through the site that’s one of the most haunted in Sydney. Perhaps you’ll encounter the strict matron that’s said to patrol the ward to this day, or bump into a more playful spirit. Your guide will be in character (we assume a terrifying figure from days long past) and even though we can’t ensure spectral sightings, a few creative surprises are definitely on the cards. This tour is only for adults or kids over 15 accompanied by a parent. If you do have a brood of little Halloween demons, there are also more family-friend tours happening at Q Station in the lead-up to the scariest night of the year.
Choose Your Own Apocalypse
The world didn’t come to a cataclysmic end on December 21, 2012, as the Mayan calendar supposedly predicted, but at the rate we're burning fossil fuels, the end may be nearer than we think. A rather morbid but essential discussion about the ways life on Earth may potentially be wiped out is happening at the University of Sydney on October 30 (appropriately before the dark day of Halloween). Rather than a bunch of kooky doomsday predictors, the panel will consist of a geoscientist, astrophysicist, biologist and infectious disease expert, who will each use their respective areas of expertise to predict various causes for Earth’s grisly demise. The scientist stars of the evening will be professor Tania Sorrell Marie from the Bashir Institute for Infectious Diseases and Biosecurity; professor Dale Dominey-Howes from the School of Geosciences; the Sydney Institute for Astronomy’s professor Geraint Lewis; and Dr Emily Remnant from the School of Life and Environmental Science. Good ol' Dr Karl, Triple J’s resident science guy, will also make a special appearance. After hearing each informed pitch, the audience will vote on what they believe to be the most plausible outcome. Perhaps rising sea levels will claim us, or maybe we’ll go out in another big bang – you decide.
Il Viaggio a Reims review
This is a review of the May 2019 Melbourne season of Il Viaggio a Reims. The production is now playing at the Sydney Opera House with almost all of the original cast. Irina Lungu plays Corinna, the role played by Ruth Iniesta in Melbourne, and Daniel Smith conducts the Opera Australia Orchestra in Sydney. Surtitles don’t function uniformly in opera: sometimes, like in Mozart, you can afford to glance at them occasionally to get the drift; other times, like in Wagner, you really need to read every line. And then there are times when the action on stage has so little correlation to the words popping up above, you find yourself reading them as an exercise in perversity. Rossini’s Il Viaggio a Reims – at least as it appears in Damiano Michieletto’s extraordinary co-production between Opera Australia, the Dutch National Opera and Royal Danish Opera – is so wacky, the action on stage so divorced from the libretto, that you wonder if they’re referring to an entirely different opera. It should be frustrating but it’s not; it’s thrilling, and strangely liberating. If we’re not going to follow the script, then anything can happen. Which is probably just as well in an opera where almost nothing of any real consequence does happen. Rossini’s story revolves around a group of VIPs who are intending to get to Reims in time for the coronation of Charles X, but only make it as far as the village of Plombières-les-Bains. Stranded by a lack of transport, they decide to chuck a party instead,
Natives Go Wild review
Few people had as big an impact on the evolution of modern circus – or indeed on any form of entertainment – as PT Barnum. The showman and shyster pioneered a kind of spectacle that’s still popular, and he’s been celebrated in pop culture since his death in 1891, most famously in the Broadway musical Barnum and the Hugh Jackman-led movie The Greatest Showman. But what most accounts of Barnum barely touch on is the dehumanising exploitation at the centre of his business model. The Greatest Showman paints him as a troubled hero of the downtrodden, but Barnum was actually reaping the rewards of colonisation by kidnapping First Nations people from their lands (including Aboriginal people in Australia) and putting them on display in his sideshows, frequently warping their culture and turning them into carnival freaks. Many taken from their homelands became sick while on the road with Barnum and died, and some had their corpses embalmed and displayed as curiosities. It’s not the sort of history you’d usually hear told in its own sparkly and vibrant cabaret (if you’re to hear it told at all) but this show created by Sydney Opera House’s head of First Nations programming, Rhoda Roberts, is as much a defiant act of truth-telling as it is a raucous night at the circus. Performed by First Nations artists and written by Roberts, a Widjubal woman, Natives Go Wild is a reclamation of Indigenous narratives, a reclamation of the space to tell those stories, and a celebration of those Firs
Marrickville Organic Markets
These dog-friendly markets aren’t just a ritual for locals – loyal visitors from all over Sydney trek to Addison Road Community Centre for organic groceries and a wander around Reverse Garbage. You can find pretty much anything here; vintage clothes, books, rugs, eco food wraps to healing crystals, rice bread and tarot reading. There are plenty of stalls selling seasonal fruit and veg, plus Asian greens, honey and fresh seafood. Pick up a paper lunch bag filled with sweet, mini plums and stop by Brooklyn Boy Bagels for a poppy seed dough with cream cheese, lox, dill and caper schmear. If you visit on the first or fourth Sunday of the month, the longest lines will be found at La Casa Latina – a pop-up diner where you can eat authentic Mexican food. It’s a major drawcard for tamales, chilaquiles, tacos al pastor and pazole. Wash it all down with a Michelada – a popular Mexican drink that combines beer, lime, tomato juice, Worcestershire and hot sauce. If the picnic tables are full, there’s plenty of grass behind the community hall to throw down a rug – just watch out for the pony rides passing through. Find the best markets in Sydney.
Clare Bowditch: Your Own Kind of Girl
You may know Clare Bowditch from her silky-smooth singing career or her very cool act as Rosanna on the charming rom com series Offspring (which is where her Top 40 hit ‘You Make Me Happy’ first aired), but did you know she’s also a written words wizard? The ARIA Award-winning Melbourne-based artist has produced a memoir named after her insightful and very personal track ‘Your Own Kind of Girl’ from her 2010 album, Modern Day Addiction. Now she’s setting up in Newtown’s St Stephen’s Anglican Church to discuss the text, chatting with TV, radio and podcast pro Yumi Stynes, and perform a few songs for Sydney fans. Like her epic pop ballads, the book is being billed as a stark and stirring series of personal histories and revelations. It explores her struggles with anxiety, grief and compulsion, and the flow-on effects of these experiences. Hosted by charming Newtown bookstore Better Read Than Dead, the November 2 talk will be an intimate storytelling experience that Bowditch and candid book fans won’t want to miss.
Free Halloween Workshop
Your kids can enjoy decorating a pumpkin in this free Halloween workshop at Broadway Shopping Centre, while they gaze at a massive orange pumpkin that stands at an impressive 3.6 meters tall and 2.4 meters wide. There’s space for children to play on the floor, kids tables and chairs for them to make some spooky crafts and a hay bale pumpkin station. In each 20-minute class, there will be 16-20 kids, so it’s important to register for a spot online so they don’t miss out on the fun. There’s four workshops to choose from between October 27- October 30.
