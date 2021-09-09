Palawa artist Jemima Wyman new work lights up Zetland gallery Sullivan and Strumpf's online offering

Brisbane-born, Los Angeles-based artist and Palawa woman Jemima Wyman gets a homecoming of sorts with her new exhibition Fume. While she can’t come to Australia in person, we do get to see her latest work at Zetland artistic outpost Sullivan and Strumpf. OK, we can’t actually visit the gallery in person either, but they do have a swish video walk-through and an online gallery so everyone citywide can still check it out during lockdown.

Working in photo collage, Wyman draws together images of global activism to create stunning murals with magnificent swirls of colour. Pulling together three series of work – ‘Billow’, ‘Haze’ and ‘Plume’ – she hand-cuts and arranges photographs to recreate the dramatic landscapes formed in the midst of street protests.

Here, the smoke and spark of flares and other missiles, and the ignition of fires, is reclaimed by Wyaman, creating art that allows for hope even amidst the tumult of the 24/7 news cycle. And goodness knows we all need a little light in our lives right now.

