Aboriginal Contemporary is showing the work of artists Corban Clause Williams and Judith Anya Samson online

In the Martu language of the Western Desert, the word Marlpa means companionship. And so it’s a great name for a new online exhibition hosted by Waverley gallery Aboriginal Contemporary in conjunction with Martumili Artists, run by the Martu peoples.

Marpla pairs emerging artists Corban Clause Williams and Judith Anya Samson for their first joint exhibition together. Painting in good company is a tradition for desert artists. Williams, who teaches cultural awareness, also worked at Martumili behind the scenes, before stepping into his own painting practice. Samson is the granddaughter of renowned Martu artists Dadda Samson and Yanjimi (Peter) Rowlands.

“When I paint with Anya, we always laugh,” Williams says of his collaborator. “We tell jokes, we talk about our paintings. I learn about her Country from her paintings, and she learns about my Country, Kaalpa, from my paintings.” Samson agrees. “I always want to paint more when I’m painting with Corban.”

The exhibition was originally planned for a year ago, but gallery owner Nichola Dare says the wait has only made it even more exciting to finally share these 14 works. “Anya and Corban’s work is truly astounding. These two artists, who are close friends, are destined to shape the future of Western Desert art.

The virtual walkthrough of Marlpa will open at noon on September 17, as hosted on Aboriginal Contemporary’s website. Locals will also be able to see the works on rotation in the gallery window.

