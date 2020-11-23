An artist's beautiful final works breathe life into the newly reopened Casula Powerhouse

Artist Gil Farla loved her garden. She spent two decades lovingly shaping it into an incredible source of inspiration for her joyful works, showing off the glorious flora that breathe life into the city's concrete jungle. Sprouting out of the canvas radiantly, the glorious tendril of her works secured her last year's Casula Powerhouse Scholarship Prize, and she set about planning a new exhibition. Tragically, she passed away unexpectedly this year after a short illness, but her memory lives on in Gil Farla - My Secret Urban Sanctuary, now open at the Casual Powerhouse and totally free.

Speaking of the new works she produced for the show, Farla said, hauntingly, “Following recent events worldwide and nationally we are reminded how unpredictable and fragile our lives can become and how important it is to take care of our planet. Nature and my garden provide me with a refuge to escape the harsh urban jungle and the pressures it brings. It is often a safe haven for wildlife and a sanctuary where I retreat to a tranquil solace. I have come to accept our environment at both its most beautiful and sometimes at its most destructive.”

The Powerhouse curators wanted to honour her, saying, “We thank her family for supporting her, the realisation of her vision and allowing us an insight into her much-loved garden. Before her sad passing, Gil wrote the text and title for the exhibition. The unedited words perfectly express the ideas that she had discussed and wanted to capture.”

