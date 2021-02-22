Incinerator Art Space
Time Out says
Located in the iconic Walter Burley-Griffin designed Willoughby Incinerator, this professional exhibition space is a unique environment for showcasing exceptional, innovative and timely contemporary visual arts exhibitions.
Details
What's On
Pick a date
Please select two valid dates
The first date can't be after the second date
No events found for the selected dates
-
Art
Desert Colours
The majestic scale of Australia’s vast desert stretches is hard to wrap your head around. Deserts account for a fifth of the country, and when you factor in spots where rainfall is so scarce they might as well be classed as desert, then you’re looking...Paintings Wednesday March 3 2021 - Sunday March 21 2021 Free