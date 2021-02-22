Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right Incinerator Art Space

Incinerator Art Space

Art, Galleries Willoughby
Incinerator Art Space exterior
Located in the iconic Walter Burley-Griffin designed Willoughby Incinerator, this professional exhibition space is a unique environment for showcasing exceptional, innovative and timely contemporary visual arts exhibitions.

Address: 2a Small St
Willoughby
Sydney
2068

  • Art

    Desert Colours

    The majestic scale of Australia’s vast desert stretches is hard to wrap your head around. Deserts account for a fifth of the country, and when you factor in spots where rainfall is so scarce they might as well be classed as desert, then you’re looking...

    Paintings Wednesday March 3 2021 - Sunday March 21 2021 Free
