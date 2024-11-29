Subscribe
  1. Image of Julie Mehretu in front of her artwork
    Photograph: Josefina Santos | image courtesy and © Julie Mehretu
  2. Julie Mehretu, Hineni II (E.3:4), 2019-2020, ink and acrylic on canvas, Kravis Collection
    Photograph: Tom Powell Imaging | image courtesy and © Julie Mehretu
  3. ink and acrylic painting
    Photograph: Tom Powel Imaging | Los Angeles County Museum of Art, gift of Andy Song, image courtesy and © Julie Mehretu
  Art, Galleries
  • Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA), The Rocks

Julie Mehretu: A Transcore of the Radical Imaginatory

This month the MCA presents the first major survey of acclaimed artist Julie Mehretu in the Southern Hemisphere
Written by Olivia Hart
Time Out says

Julie Mehretu is widely regarded as one of the most significant painters of her generation, acclaimed for her large-scale paintings which erupt with colour, line, energy and movement. This summer, the first major survey of the New York-based artist’s work ever exhibited in Australia is coming exclusively to the MCA Australia on Sydney's Circular Quay. 

Born in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and now based in New York City, Mehretu has exhibited extensively at major institutions across the US, UK and Europe. Most recently, Mehretu was commissioned to create an 83-foot tall glass mural for the Obama Presidential Centre in Chicago. She was named one of the “100 most influential people in 2020” by Time magazine; and in 2024, The New York Times described her as “one of today's most original and thought-provoking painters.”  

Opening on November 29 and running until April 27, the much-anticipated Julie Mehretu: A Transcore of the Radical Imaginatory addresses urgent concerns of our globalised world including revolution, migration and climate change. Featuring 13 new works created especially for the exhibition, the presentation will include more than 80 powerful abstract paintings, prints and drawings dating from 1995 to the present.

The exhibition will also feature a series of talks and tours, with extended hours for Art Up Late for Sydney Festival on Wednesdays, January 8, 15 and 22 until 9pm. 

Julie Mehretu: A Transcore of the Radical Imaginatory is part of the Sydney International Art Series, which brings the works of internationally renowned artists exclusively to Sydney. 

Tickets are on sale now over here and start at $22 for concession and $28 for adults. Entry to the exhibition is free for MCA Members and those aged 17 years and under. Art Passes are also available, covering single entry to all three exhibitions in the Sydney International Art Series including Magritte and Cao Fei at the Art Gallery of NSW. 

Details

Address
Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA)
140 George St
The Rocks
Sydney
2000
Price:
From $22
Opening hours:
10am-5pm

Dates and times

