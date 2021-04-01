Uruguay-born, Sydney-based artist Paula do Prado notes that the feminine does not necessarily mean female

In case you haven’t noticed, gender is a hot topic in Australia right now. The news can be pretty scary at the moment, though, so if you want to explore the topic through creativity instead, why not head to the Bankstown Arts Centre? Uruguay-born, Sydney-based artist Paula do Prado’s stunning exhibition Kuña/Womxn is positively life-affirming.

The show reflects on the various roles embodied by people who identify as ‘womxn’. Often carers, nurturers, defenders, advocates and role-models in their family and the broader community.

The exhibition reflects on the feminine, which does not necessarily mean female, as Prado notes that we all carry both divine feminine and masculine energies. Working through intricately woven textiles, she reflects on the intersections of her Bantu, Spanish, Portuguese and Indigenous South American heritage. As a woman of colour and a migrant living on stolen land, she is passionate about making as a form of remembering, connecting and resisting. A wondrously colourful exhibition, it will being a ray of sun into your life. And goodness knows we all need more of that right now.

