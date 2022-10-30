Time Out says

Explore the frontiers of experimental art, free parties, performances and more at Carriageworks

Performance Space is bringing back Liveworks Festival of Experimental Art for a highly anticipated eighth edition in 2022. Get ready for a full-scale return to Carriageworks (and online) with a ten-day program of visionary new experimental art from October 20-30.

The hybrid in-venue and virtual Festival format will present 18 extraordinary live shows and nine distinctive digital events featuring over 61 local and international artists, with a mix of free and ticketed experiences.

Music and sound punctuate the festival with free public performances; Opening Sounds (Thu Oct 20, 8-11pm) with Rainbow Chan and Sui Zhen alongside DJ Krystel Diola and Closing Sounds (Sunday October 30, 6.30-8.30pm) with Haco and Lisa Lerkenfeldt. Legendary Australian experimental musician and composer Jon Rose, presents Night Songs (Wednesday October 26, 8.30pm; Thurs October 27, 8.30pm; Fri October 28, 6pm & 8.30pm) a remarkable sonic exploration using the sounds of the Australian Pied Butcherbird. The queer dancefloor party and performance experience returns with the acclaimed Day for Night (Saturday October 29, noon-midnight), with details to be announced mid-September.

Continuing the queer communion, created by the intrepid art collective Field Theory in collaboration with a diverse group of queer people from different generations, Rush (Thursday October 27, 7-10pm; Friday October 28 7-10pm) lovingly and hazily reimagines our experience of the queer club. It asks questions like “Has gentrification closed the Sly Fox? and “Will the Tool Shed still sell amyl in 2024?”

Australian-Papua New Guinean artist Yuriyal Eric Bridgeman will premiere a major new work ‘A barrow, a singsing’ (October 20-30, various times) – 19 large-scale shield paintings with sculpture, photography and installation in the public space at Carriageworks; a major new commission by Performance Space and HOTA as part of a new three-year partnership.

Audiences are invited to bring their favourite plant to watch Hundreds + Thousands (Friday October 21, 8.30pm; Saturday October 22, 8.30pm; Sunday October 23, 6.30pm) – an evolving project with a growing number of participants and collaborators across the globe developed by long-time collaborators Daniel Kok (Singapore) and Luke George (Australia), it blends choreography, experimental music and installation.

Liveworks 2022 will present some of Australia’s most celebrated senior artists and will also champion the next generation of culture creators with festival highlights including Bone Dirt, Jon Rose, Luke George and Daniel Kok, Field Theory, Amrita Hepi, Raghav Handa and Sophie Penkethman-Young.

Jeff Khan, the outgoing artistic director, Performance Space said: “Breaking from the border closures and restrictions of recent years, we’re welcoming back artists from across Australia, Asia and the Pacific to offer a wide array of new artistic works—from the intimate to the epic.

“Liveworks 2022 is full of joyful ways to come together and collectively experience something extraordinary – from bold new music to stunning contemporary dance and performance, captivating installations, artists’ experiments and conversations about our future.”

Tickets are on sale from September 1. Check out the full program here.

