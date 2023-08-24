Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

MAMA - Murray Art Museum Albury

  • Art
  1. Exterior of building MAMA Albury
    Photograph: MAMA/Jeremy Weihrauch
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. National Photography Prize at MAMA Albury
    Photograph: MAMA/Jeremy Weihrauch
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. Exterior of building MAMA Albury
    Photograph: Supplied/Destination NSW
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Classes and short courses at MAMA Albury
    Photograph: Supplied/Destination NSW
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

This contemporary art museum is full of heart, art and surprises

This vibrant contemporary art museum is located on the border of NSW and VIC in the regional town of Albury, on the northern side of the Murray River. One of Australia's most visited regional public art galleries, MAMA is a cultural highlight of regional Australia. 

The Museum is contemporary and experimental. After undergoing a major redevelopment and reopening in 2015, MAMA reopened with an emboldened vision to create a cultural destination in the heart of the Murray, on Wiradjuri Country. Underlying this vision is a belief that art and artists have the power to inspire, challenge and strengthen the community. 

The original buildings that comprise the current Museum include two historic buildings, Albury Town Hall and Burrows House, which are joined by an ultra-modern shell-like structure that curves in both directions and provides superior noise reverberation and aesthetic appeal.

The Museum’s program is a mix of self-curated exhibitions alongside partnership exhibitions from state and national museums and galleries. The permanent collection has a strong focus on photography, developed through acquisitions from the biennial National Photography Prize. The collection contains almost 3000 items including works by significant Australian artists.

Peckish? Canvas Eatery is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Overlooking the gardens, Canvas pairs fresh, seasonal ingredients with a refined wine list and boutique beers.

MAMA is your CTA to visit this regional centre filled with some surprisingly vibrant cultural offerings. We recommend following up your museum visit with a mind-blowing dinner at European fine diner Bistro Selle, and stay in the heart of town at Atura Albury, an art-inspired hotel with service as good as the decor is funky. 

Albury is a 5.5 hour drive from Sydney, or a little under 1.5 hours’ flight. From Melbourne, Albury is a 3.5 hour drive, or you can catch a train (3 hours, 20 mins) for as little as $8.

Recommended: How to spend the perfect weekend in Albury Wodonga

Alannah Le Cross
Written by
Alannah Le Cross

Details

Address:
546 Dean Street
Albury
Albury
2640
Contact:
View Website
02 6043 5800
Price:
Free entry
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 10am-5pm, Sat-Sun 10am-4pm. Public holidays 10am-4pm. Closed Christmas Day and Good Friday.
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.