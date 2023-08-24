Time Out says

This vibrant contemporary art museum is located on the border of NSW and VIC in the regional town of Albury, on the northern side of the Murray River. One of Australia's most visited regional public art galleries, MAMA is a cultural highlight of regional Australia.

The Museum is contemporary and experimental. After undergoing a major redevelopment and reopening in 2015, MAMA reopened with an emboldened vision to create a cultural destination in the heart of the Murray, on Wiradjuri Country. Underlying this vision is a belief that art and artists have the power to inspire, challenge and strengthen the community.

The original buildings that comprise the current Museum include two historic buildings, Albury Town Hall and Burrows House, which are joined by an ultra-modern shell-like structure that curves in both directions and provides superior noise reverberation and aesthetic appeal.

The Museum’s program is a mix of self-curated exhibitions alongside partnership exhibitions from state and national museums and galleries. The permanent collection has a strong focus on photography, developed through acquisitions from the biennial National Photography Prize. The collection contains almost 3000 items including works by significant Australian artists.

Peckish? Canvas Eatery is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Overlooking the gardens, Canvas pairs fresh, seasonal ingredients with a refined wine list and boutique beers.

MAMA is your CTA to visit this regional centre filled with some surprisingly vibrant cultural offerings. We recommend following up your museum visit with a mind-blowing dinner at European fine diner Bistro Selle, and stay in the heart of town at Atura Albury, an art-inspired hotel with service as good as the decor is funky.

Albury is a 5.5 hour drive from Sydney, or a little under 1.5 hours’ flight. From Melbourne, Albury is a 3.5 hour drive, or you can catch a train (3 hours, 20 mins) for as little as $8.