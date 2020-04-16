Sydney events you can stream online
Our guide to the best events, cute animals, live music and talks in Sydney and beyond being livestreamed to combat self-isolation
If you've got a computer or smartphone you're only a couple of taps away from watching a crocodile being fed or joining in on a virtual dance party. If you don't have a computer or smartphone... how are you reading this? Fire up your (or someone else's) device and settle in with our guide to the best livestreams, virtual walk-throughs, and digital events happening in Sydney and around the world.
What to stream in Sydney right now
Taronga TV
Live: Now with events announced on Facebook
Taronga Zoo has upped the ante with the launch of Taronga TV, a new digital platform streaming animal enclosures, behind-the-scenes 'sneak peeks’ and after-hours footage revealing what the keepers and the animals they care for get up to when the park is closed to the public. Alongside this streaming content, there is also an archive of online resources for teachers and parents who may be homeschooling their kids at the moment, featuring fun yet educational materials about exotic wildlife, local fauna and the natural world.
From Our House to Yours
Live: Wednesday to Sunday from 6pm
While we’re all stuck in, the nation’s most famous house is throwing their doors wide open, in spirit, at least, with a little help from Missy Higgins. The Sydney Opera House has launched an inspiring digital arts season dubbed From our House to Yours. It includes livestreamed performances, podcasts, behind-the-scenes footage and long-form reads to feed your imagination. Even better, it’s totally free. The timings and content will vary, with the schedule announced each Tuesday for the week from Wednesday. Keep your eyes on their regularly updated online platform.
The Art Gallery of NSW's Together in Art
Live: Now
The creative team at the Arts Gallery of NSW (AGNSW) have been flat out getting all their good stuff up online to share under the feel-good banner #TogetherinArt.
Sea Life Sydney Aquarium and Wild Life Sydney Zoo Livestreams
Live: Feeding times vary check the Facebook pages for Wild Life Sydney Zoo and Sea Life Sydney Aquarium each Monday morning
Zoos and aquariums around the world are providing animal enrichment for us Covid-19 captives, and our own Wild Life Sydney Zoo and Sea Life Sydney Aquarium are dishing out the goods. Every week these Darling Harbour attractions are beaming their finest ambassadors to our devices. This week for example you can meet Rocky, the saltwater crocodile, for a feeding (Wednesday, 10.30am ), settle in for a ‘Snake Supper’ story time with a slithery surprise (Friday, 10.30am), or dive in for a fin-tastic feeding frenzy with the Aquarium’s black tip reef sharks and white tip reef sharks (Thursday, 10.30am). Not every stream is quite so scaly or brimming with razor sharp jaws, there’s plenty of fluffy and cuddly marsupials and sea creatures getting in on the action too.
Ballet TV
Live: The Sleeping Beauty is streaming until Friday April 17, check the website for new release dates
In a move akin to National Theatre Live’s free theatrical goodies, theAustralian Ballet is popping cinema-quality classics from its back catalogue onto its website. The free At Home with Ballet TV 2020 Digital Season was launched on Sunday, April 5 with artistic director David McAllister’s celebrated take on The Sleeping Beauty, set to Tchaikovsky’s dreamy score. A five-month roster of magical treasures will follow. Alexei Ratmansky’s Cinderella will head to the digital ball on April 17.
Sofa King Fest
Live: Now with a rolling line-up you can follow on the website
Newly launched website, Sofa King Fest is a clever go-to international gig guide for all the live-streaming performances going off in a glorious no-surrender response to the pandemic shutdown from musicians. Built and organised by a small army of volunteers from both the music and tech industries, it functions as both a listings and fundraising platform, connecting fans to their favourite bands in these crazy distancing days. Confirmed artists set to feature so far include the legendary bandana-wearing country star Willie Nelson and hip hop supergroup Cypress Hill along with Melissa Etheridge, Big Freedia, Trombone Shorty, ATRAK, Tank and the Bangas and Triple Threat DJs.
Mildly Wet
Live: Saturday nights
What is one of the first things you're going to do after isolation is lifted? If your answer is along the lines of “going to the club”, we feel you. But you need not wait to cut some shapes and make some new mates on the hallowed grounds of the dance floor. Mildly Wet is a fully interactive “online quarantine club” fitted out with sick beats, chat windows and webcams. Somewhat cringey, moist-adjacent name aside, the club kicks off every Saturday night at 9pm AEDT promising an hour of boogies and a reminder that we are not alone.
The Biennale of Sydney online
Live: Daily streams on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. Check the online portal for full resources.
One of Australia's biggest visual arts festivals, this year's Biennale opened just days before visitor attractions, including galleries, were advised to close. However, while new artistic director Brook Andrew’s inaugural program – First Nations-focused and dubbed Nirin after the Wiradjuri word for ‘edge' – may have been waylaid by current events, the show will go on nonetheless, in the digital space. A ten-week digital curation will showcase the work of some of the Biennale’s most exciting artists, activating cool experiences on their website and social channels. This will expand onto Google’s Arts & Culture platform in the coming weeks, bringing some 700 artworks to as many eyes as possible.
Explore further with these streams from Melbourne and beyond
Mr McClelland's Finishing School
Live: Friday nights
Mr McClelland’s Finishing School is hands down one of the best dance parties in Melbourne. The monthly dance party of all things indie, pop, rock and soul usually cuts loose on dance floors across Melbourne (in the past it’s been held at Bella Union, the Espy and the Gaso) but now it’s headed online. Every Friday night, the Finishing School crew will be livestreaming DJ sets via Zoom.
Virtual Drop-by Drawing
Live: Sundays at 9.30am
For those looking to turn their self-isolation into self-improvement, the NGV has launched online drawing classes to turn you into Australia’s next top draughtsman. The gallery has taken its existing Drop-by Drawing program and upgraded it for online. The four-part virtual series will see Victorian artists like Minna Gilligan, Lily Mae Martin and Kenny Pittock showing you how to draw using step-by-step instructions.
BangPop Virtual Cooking Classes
Live: Sat Apr 18 at 11am
Melbourne Thai restaurant BangPop is running online Thai cooking classes to help feed and entertain you during the shutdowns. BangPop is no stranger to cooking classes, having previously run them IRL out of the restaurant. They’ve adapted these classes for online, using Zoom to remotely teach budding chefs how to cook classic Thai dishes like pad thai and green papaya salad.
Hop It At Home virtual wine tours
Live: Fri, Apr 17 at 6.30pm
Hop-on, hop-off wine tour company Hop It is adapting to the quaran-times by taking its wine tours online. Hop It at Home lets Melburnians gastronomically explore the Yarra Valley and Mornington Peninsula while responsibly staying at home. Hop It At Home reverse engineers the wine tour experience. Instead of you hopping on a bus to hit the vineyards, the vineyards come to you.
Virtual Day Party
Live: Sat, Apr 18 at 1.30pm
Just because we’re all stuck inside and apart doesn’t mean we can’t party. The Untitled Group (the Melbourne-based collective responsible for Ability Fest, Beyond the Valley, Pitch and Grapevine Gathering) is hosting a Virtual Day Party this April with a pretty banging line up of artists. Push your couch to the wall, put away the good china and break out your festival kit as you enjoy sets from ‘San Frandisco’ artist Dom Dolla plus Willaris K, Elizabeth Cambage, Torren Foot, Jordan Brando and London Topaz on Saturday, April 18.
Melbourne zoos 24/7 livestream
Live: Now
Melbourne’s zoos have decided to live stream their animals so you won’t miss out on a second of all that cute creature fun. Zoos Victoria has set up live streams at some Melbourne Zoo and Werribee Open Range Zoo enclosures, including the adorable snow leopard cubs, the friendly penguins, lazy lions and wandering giraffes. Fair warning: if you’re supposed to be working, this is highly distracting.
OneSixOne Livestreams
Live: Friday and Saturday nights from 7pm to 11pm
Saturday nights on Chapel Street are noticeably quieter than normal at the moment. It takes more than Covid to shut down the party, however, with DJs at nightclub OneSixOne taking the good times online. Every Friday and Saturday night, OneSixOne DJs will be livestreaming sets straight from the club to your house.
Andrew Lloyd Webber musical streams
Live: On YouTube for a limited time
Some of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s best and most loved musicals are coming to YouTube for the very first time. Selected musical productions from Lloyd Webber’s impressive catalogue will be streamed on The Show Must Go On YouTube channel for free. The online streaming season starts on April 4 with the release of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. Next up is the 2012 Tim Minchin-starring arena spectacular production of Jesus Christ Superstar on Saturday, April 11.
Innocent Bystander virtual wine tastings
Live: Friday evenings
You might not be able to physically visit a cellar door at the moment, but there’s no reason you can’t recreate that experience at home. Yarra Valley winemakers Innocent Bystander is moving its usual wine tastings into cyberspace, offering weekly wine tasting sessions via Facebook. The online weekly wine tastings run every Friday and are hosted by Innocent Bystander sommelier Margaret.
MONA is beaming 49 searchlights into the night sky every Saturday until it reopens
Live: Saturday nights
The world might feel dark right now but MONA is rectifying that, quite literally. The unconventional Tasmanian gallery is beaming 49 xenon searchlights 15 kilometres into the night sky every Saturday until it can reopen. The light installation is a work called ‘spectra’ by artist Ryoji Ikeda and has been part of MONA’s permanent collection since 2018. You can watch the luminescent installation shine into the heavens on livestream – a streamed beam if you will – via MONA’s website or YouTube channel.
The Lounge Room Sessions
Live: Apr 2, 4, 7, 9, 11, 14 and 16 at 8pm
Riverboats Music Festival has launched the Lounge Room Sessions to give musicians unable to hold gigs an opportunity to still perform and earn money. The Lounge Room Sessions are pretty simple: at 8pm on selected evenings, an Australian musician hops onto the Lounge Room Sessions Facebook page for a livestreamed 30-minute set direct from their lounge room. These live videos also include a link that allows the at home, self-isolating audience to donate to that artist if they’re able.
Reptile Encounters livestreams
Live: Monday to Friday at 11am and 2pm
Reptile Encounters, a mobile zoo from Melbourne, has started doing daily educational livestreams. From Monday to Friday at 11am and 2pm, the team of veterinary bioscientists and registered teachers will be entertaining those at home with great reptile content on their Facebook page. You’ll be able to learn about the zoo’s collection of animals and all they’re doing for conservation.
Self Bingolation
Live: Wednesdays at 7.30pm
Shortly after the first round of shutdowns were announced in mid-March, Pride of our Footscray brought us a livestreamed drag night – a way to celebrate pride inside. Now the bar and its drag queens are hosting good old fashioned drag bingo nights but updated for the age of isolation. Self Bingolation combines all the fun of drag bingo, with all the fun of staying at home and protecting the community from coronavirus. Aurora Arsenic will be your host as you play along at home and enjoy a night of comedy, singing, drag and bingo.
24/7 koala livestream
Live: Now
Lone Pine Koala Sanctuary near Brisbane, Queensland, currently has 15 livestreams running, eight of which are solely focused on its resident koalas. The koala-ity content includes livestreams of the koala forest, joey enclosure, and the koala cuddle train – so called because the branches in this enclosure are a favourite spot for the koalas to form “cuddle trains” which are literally as cute as they sound. Koalas are famously sleepy critters (they’re asleep 18 to 20 hours a day) but if you’re lucky you might see them eating, socialising or interacting with keepers.
Australian Chamber Orchestra HomeCasts
Live: Check the website
You can close concert halls and you can ban public gatherings, but it’s impossible to stop music playing. The Australian Chamber Orchestra has committed to that cause as we all bunker down during the coronavirus pandemic, announcing a digital season of music to engage audiences and raise spirits remotely. ACO HomeCasts is a digital season of musical performances, interviews and lessons curated by ACO artistic director Richard Tognetti.
MONA's Tim livestream
Live: Daily between 10am and 4.30pm
The Museum of Old and New Art (MONA) shut its doors to the public on Wednesday, March 18 to slow the spread of Covid-19. What it didn’t shut off was its appetite for the avant-garde, innovative and (let's be real) just plain weird art. With that in mind, dear readers, let us introduce you to Tim – a former tattoo parlour manager from Zurich who is inexplicably sitting out the pandemic on a livestream at MONA.
‘Goodnight with Dolly’
Live: Fri, Apr 3 at 10am
During this global crisis, there are few people who can quell our collective anxiety quite like the Queen of Country, Dolly Parton. The country music heroine has announced she will be reading out children’s bedtime stories over the next few weeks to provide us all with a bit of calm during this strange time. The ten-book video series, ‘Goodnight with Dolly’, will kick off at 10am AEST on Friday April 2, when Dolly will begin reading tales from her ‘Imagination Library’ – a book gifting program funded by the singer that sends free books to children.
Charli XCX livestream sessions
Live: Check Charli's Instagram
While you were busy thinking about boys, progressive pop powerhouse Charli XCX has been trawling through her rolodex and curating a series of fun, educational livestream sessions to keep us entertained while we’re all isolated at home. Just blame it on her love (for her fans). The ‘Boom Clap’ singer is serving up Instagram livestream events that offer a little more than the basic acoustic sets and sing-a-longs that have been doing the rounds on isolation era social media.
Australian Reptile Park livestreams
Live: Check ARP's website
Zoos across the world are really stepping up their online game, as visitors stay home. Sydney zoo Australian Reptile Park is adding its list of cuddly, cute and sometimes downright terrifying animals to the digital menagerie you can now view at home. And not only are there feeding time livestreams, there are also educational animal talks to teach bored kids (and adults) some fascinating animal facts.
