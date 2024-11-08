The Museum of Contemporary Art Australia sure knows how to party. This November, Circular Quay’s temple of future-forward art is handing over its Foundation Hall and Level One foyer for a massive night of performances, art, DJ sets and more. For the latest edition of Artbar, the visionary founders Anna Plunkett and Luke Sales of the groundbreaking fashion house Romance Was Born have curated an immersive night of art and entertainment on Friday, November 8 in response to the theme of ‘Romance’.

To celebrate romance in all its forms, Plunkett and Sales will transform the museum into a dreamy prom night, complete with serenades, corsages, and wedding band covers. Plus, exhibitions from Isaac Julien and Julie Rrap – all of which you can enjoy after-dark.

There’s an epic line-up of local artists on music duties, including the Sydney-based multidisciplinary artist DJ Aunty Jonny, the duo Chakita playing Love Song Dedications and the dreamy synth-pop singer Montomery.

You can also encounter the works of textile sculptor Troy Emery and see his colourful, sculptural creations up close. Performance artist and poet Meagan Pelham will be writing love notes on the night and chameleon of the stage and screen and former RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under's Top 4 Hollywould Star, is set to deliver a powerhouse performance.

First release tickets for this 18+ event have already sold out, so make sure to grab yours from the second release, now on sale for $51–$60. MCA members can score 15 per cent off tickets too. Get yours here.

This event is supported by the MCA's Major Patrons Chloe and Andrew Podgornik, and the Wheen Family Foundation.